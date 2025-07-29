EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Day-Lewis' Retirement Secrets Revealed — And The Role That Drove Triple Oscar-Winner Over the Edge

Daniel Day-Lewis once declared: "I need to believe in the value of what I'm doing." And RadarOnline.com can reveal it was Phantom Thread, the 2017 drama that earned him his final Oscar nomination, that left the legendary actor convinced that he no longer could – sealing the retirement of one of the world's greatest actors.

Day-Lewis, now 67, shocked the industry when he announced his retirement shortly before the release of Phantom Thread, his second collaboration with director Paul Thomas Anderson.