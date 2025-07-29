Denise Richards' Divorce Drama Erupts: 'RHOBH' Alum Accuses Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers of Stealing Laptop With Nude Photos and Claims He 'Violated Temporary Restraining Order'
Denise Richards' divorce has taken another messy turn.
The Bravo star has accused estranged husband Aaron Phypers of violating her temporary restraining order and stealing her laptop containing nude photos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Richards, 54, was granted a temporary restraining order on July 17 after accusing Phypers of "repeatedly" physically abusing her during their marriage, which he denied.
Stolen Laptop
Court documents filed by Richards on Monday, July 28, reportedly claimed Phypers violated the restraining order by "disturbing her peace" when he allegedly sent her personal information from the stolen computer to the media, including text messages and photos.
Richards has asked a judge to order Phypers to return the laptop, as well as any photos, video recordings and cell phones the wellness guru may have of hers.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum noted Phypers can return her laptop to her lawyer and she'll retrieve it from him.
Richards also asked that Phypers be "prohibited from using, delivering, copying, printing, or disclosing any text messages, emails, photos, notes or other content from my cell phone or laptop or any other of my electronic devices."
When Phypers filed for divorce from Richards earlier this month, he cited irreconcilable differences.
He later claimed the Wild Things star cheated on him – and said he had text messages from her computer supporting his infidelity allegations.
Cheating Allegations
As RadarOnline.com reported, Phypers alleged Richards' affair began in early 2023 when he discovered compromising text messages on her laptop.
He claimed Richards exchanged several selfies and flirtatious text messages with another man, including some texts suggesting the reality star planned to bring him to their marital home.
While the discovery was said to lead to several heated confrontations, the couple chose to stay together.
But tensions hit a fever pitch over the Fourth of July – and after an explosive fight, Phypers made the decision to file for divorce.
Abuse Allegations
In her request for a temporary restraining order, Richards stated in court documents: "Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack."
Richards alleged in one 2022 incident, Phypers gave her a black eye and provided a photo of swollen and bruised face. She claimed her estranged husband called her a "f------ bitch" while hitting her eye with the palm of his head.
She also claimed in a separate incident Phypers became violent after she told him he couldn't join her on a work trip.
The mother-of-two stated: "Aaron grabbed me by the back of my head by my hair and slammed me into the ground and screamed, 'You are not cancelling my flight, I am going with you, and I do not trust you.'"
Phypers denied Richards' accusations and claimed her black eye was the result of her alcohol problems.
A source close to Phypers said: "This is consistent with the ongoing untruthfulness of Denise Richards, who is trying to hide her alcohol problem.
"That photo was taken in winter 2022, and the fact is, she was drunk at the time and fell coming up the steps to Aaron’s clinic, Q360.
"She fell and caught the corner of her eye on the stairs and then came up to the office where they treated her and put ice on it.
"There were lots of people in the office at the time, all of whom saw what happened. Aaron has never touched her and never would."