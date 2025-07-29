Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Denise Richards

Denise Richards' Divorce Drama Erupts: 'RHOBH' Alum Accuses Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers of Stealing Laptop With Nude Photos and Claims He 'Violated Temporary Restraining Order'

Split photo of Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards accused her estranged husband of stealing her laptop containing nude photos.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 29 2025, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Denise Richards' divorce has taken another messy turn.

The Bravo star has accused estranged husband Aaron Phypers of violating her temporary restraining order and stealing her laptop containing nude photos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Richards, 54, was granted a temporary restraining order on July 17 after accusing Phypers of "repeatedly" physically abusing her during their marriage, which he denied.

Article continues below advertisement

Stolen Laptop

Photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Richards alleged Phypers stole her laptop containing nude photos.

Court documents filed by Richards on Monday, July 28, reportedly claimed Phypers violated the restraining order by "disturbing her peace" when he allegedly sent her personal information from the stolen computer to the media, including text messages and photos.

Richards has asked a judge to order Phypers to return the laptop, as well as any photos, video recordings and cell phones the wellness guru may have of hers.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum noted Phypers can return her laptop to her lawyer and she'll retrieve it from him.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Richards asked the court to order Phypers to return her computer to her lawyer.

Richards also asked that Phypers be "prohibited from using, delivering, copying, printing, or disclosing any text messages, emails, photos, notes or other content from my cell phone or laptop or any other of my electronic devices."

When Phypers filed for divorce from Richards earlier this month, he cited irreconcilable differences.

He later claimed the Wild Things star cheated on him – and said he had text messages from her computer supporting his infidelity allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheating Allegations

Photo of Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Phypers said he had text messages from Richards' laptop that supported his cheating allegations against the Bravo star.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Phypers alleged Richards' affair began in early 2023 when he discovered compromising text messages on her laptop.

He claimed Richards exchanged several selfies and flirtatious text messages with another man, including some texts suggesting the reality star planned to bring him to their marital home.

While the discovery was said to lead to several heated confrontations, the couple chose to stay together.

But tensions hit a fever pitch over the Fourth of July – and after an explosive fight, Phypers made the decision to file for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Abuse Allegations

Photo of Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Richards accused Phypers of being physically violent and giving her a black eye in 2022.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photos of George Lazenby

EXCLUSIVE: 'James Bond' Legend, 85, Doomed and Crippled — After Ex-Wife Gets Brutally Honest About Their Relationship

picture of Ozzy Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne's Hollywood star

Farewell Ozzy: How the Family of Bat-biting Late Rocker Will Say Final Goodbye — Amid Shock Plans to Bury Him in the Garden of Their Home

In her request for a temporary restraining order, Richards stated in court documents: "Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack."

Richards alleged in one 2022 incident, Phypers gave her a black eye and provided a photo of swollen and bruised face. She claimed her estranged husband called her a "f------ bitch" while hitting her eye with the palm of his head.

She also claimed in a separate incident Phypers became violent after she told him he couldn't join her on a work trip.

The mother-of-two stated: "Aaron grabbed me by the back of my head by my hair and slammed me into the ground and screamed, 'You are not cancelling my flight, I am going with you, and I do not trust you.'"

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Phypers denied Richards' accusations and claimed her black eye was the result of her alcohol problems.

A source close to Phypers said: "This is consistent with the ongoing untruthfulness of Denise Richards, who is trying to hide her alcohol problem.

"That photo was taken in winter 2022, and the fact is, she was drunk at the time and fell coming up the steps to Aaron’s clinic, Q360.

"She fell and caught the corner of her eye on the stairs and then came up to the office where they treated her and put ice on it.

"There were lots of people in the office at the time, all of whom saw what happened. Aaron has never touched her and never would."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.