Denise Richards' Divorce Drama Erupts: 'RHOBH' Alum Accuses Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers of Stealing Laptop With Nude Photos and Claims He 'Violated Temporary Restraining Order'

In her request for a temporary restraining order, Richards stated in court documents: "Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack."

Richards alleged in one 2022 incident, Phypers gave her a black eye and provided a photo of swollen and bruised face. She claimed her estranged husband called her a "f------ bitch" while hitting her eye with the palm of his head.

She also claimed in a separate incident Phypers became violent after she told him he couldn't join her on a work trip.

The mother-of-two stated: "Aaron grabbed me by the back of my head by my hair and slammed me into the ground and screamed, 'You are not cancelling my flight, I am going with you, and I do not trust you.'"