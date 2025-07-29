EXCLUSIVE: 'James Bond' Legend, 85, Doomed and Crippled — After Ex-Wife Gets Brutally Honest About Their Relationship

George Lazenby has told pals: "I may be slowing down, but I’m still here."

But RadarOnline.com can reveal the 85-year-old’s famous former wife, Pam Shriver, 62, has shared how he's struggling to live with dementia in Los Angeles.

Legendary Australian actor Lazenby, best known for his one-time role as James Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, has been diagnosed with dementia.

His ex-wife, former US tennis star Shriver, has now written a moving first-person piece detailing their renewed bond as she visits him daily in his assisted-living facility.