Home > News > Ozzy Osbourne

Farewell Ozzy: How the Family of Bat-biting Late Rocker Will Say Final Goodbye — Amid Shock Plans to Bury Him in the Garden of Their Home

picture of Ozzy Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne's Hollywood star
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne's funeral details have finally been revealed as it's confirmed the late rocker will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

July 29 2025, Published 9:49 a.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest on Wednesday as the late rocker's funeral details have finally been confirmed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Black Sabbath frontman's cortege will travel through the streets of Birmingham, his home city in the U.K., where fans will have the opportunity to pay their respects to the legendary musician.

Home City Tribute

Source: MEGA

Birmingham brass band Bostin' Brass will accompany the cortege, before Ozzy's family and closest friends lay him to rest in a private service.

Council chiefs said they had worked "at pace" with wife Sharon, 72, to make the public procession happen.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal said: "Ozzy was more than a music legend — he was a son of Birmingham.

"It was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral. We know how much this moment will mean to his fans.

"We're going to pay our last respects and homage to one of the greatest living legends of Birmingham."

Intimate Funeral

Source: MEGA

The rock legend died at his English countryside home last Tuesday aged 76, just weeks after his emotional farewell concert.

RadarOnline.com revealed last week Sharon wanted to bury the singer in the grounds of their 350-acre estate where she plans to host a small family funeral.

His children, Jack, 39, Kelly, 40, Aimee, 41, and Louis, 50, who is Ozzy's son from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, will all attend the funeral.

It’s understood artists close to Ozzy, including his Black Sabbath bandmates, will take roles in the service.

A source said: "Ozzy was one of this country’s greatest musicians, and this will be celebrated.

"Ozzy always said he wanted his funeral to be a celebration and a time to give back."

'Greatest Heavy Metal Show Ever'

Source: MEGA

The frontman, along with bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward, played a five-song set in a farewell to music.

The gig was touted as "the greatest heavy metal show ever," with Ozzy grinning to chanting fans as he thanked them for all they had done for him.

The rocker had vowed it would be his final gig - after years of hard living and a heartbreaking Parkinson’s battle he revealed in 2020.

Before the charity show, Ozzy said: “It’s my final encore — my chance to say thank you to my fans.

“I couldn’t have done my final show anywhere else.”

Source: MEGA

It was the first time in 20 years that the original Black Sabbath lineup had performed together.

Metallica and Slayer were on the lineup for main sets as they celebrated Ozzy's remarkable legacy at his final show.

Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon also played at the show.

Friends said many big names wanted to salute the bat-munching, self-proclaimed Prince of Darkness, who became a music icon across the globe.

