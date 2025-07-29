Farewell Ozzy: How the Family of Bat-biting Late Rocker Will Say Final Goodbye — Amid Shock Plans to Bury Him in the Garden of Their Home

Birmingham brass band Bostin' Brass will accompany the cortege, before Ozzy's family and closest friends lay him to rest in a private service.

Council chiefs said they had worked "at pace" with wife Sharon, 72, to make the public procession happen.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal said: "Ozzy was more than a music legend — he was a son of Birmingham.

"It was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral. We know how much this moment will mean to his fans.

"We're going to pay our last respects and homage to one of the greatest living legends of Birmingham."