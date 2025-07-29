SKYSCRAPER SLAUGHTER: Deranged NYC Shooter 'Targeted NFL Headquarters in Sick Revenge Plot' as Chilling Handwritten Notes Emerge

RadarOnline.com can reveal a note has been found offering clues behind the 27-year-old’s killing spree in the Midtown office on Monday, which left four people dead — including an NYPD officer.

Tamura, who had a firearms permit, blamed football for his long-standing health issues.

Tamura cited the NFL in the writings, which were found after he turned the gun on himself on the 33rd floor of 345 Park Ave. — a swanky skyscraper that houses the football league's headquarters.

In the note, which was several pages long, Tamura blamed football for his apparent struggle with the neurodegenerative disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), law enforcement sources said.

Tamura, who fatally shot himself in the chest, also asked that his brain be studied in the note, according to the sources.