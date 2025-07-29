SKYSCRAPER SLAUGHTER: Deranged NYC Shooter 'Targeted NFL Headquarters in Sick Revenge Plot' as Chilling Handwritten Notes Emerge
New York City shooter Shane Tamura targeted NFL Headquarters in a sick revenge plot, a source has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a note has been found offering clues behind the 27-year-old’s killing spree in the Midtown office on Monday, which left four people dead — including an NYPD officer.
Promising Football Player
Tamura cited the NFL in the writings, which were found after he turned the gun on himself on the 33rd floor of 345 Park Ave. — a swanky skyscraper that houses the football league's headquarters.
In the note, which was several pages long, Tamura blamed football for his apparent struggle with the neurodegenerative disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), law enforcement sources said.
Tamura, who fatally shot himself in the chest, also asked that his brain be studied in the note, according to the sources.
Killing Spree
The NFL has offices on floors five through to eight of the Park Avenue high-rise, though Tamura wound up taking the elevator up to the 33rd floor, where he turned the gun on himself after the massacre.
Tamura, who reportedly had a "documented mental health history," had shot a fifth victim in the lobby of the building who survived the attack, police said.
The surviving victim appears to be an NFL employee, as the league's commissioner, Roger Goodell, told staffers in a letter that one of their own had been "seriously injured" in the shooting.
Terrifying Rampage
Tamura was a security guard at a Las Vegas casino, but back in his high school days in California he was described as a standout football player.
“It looked like the sky was the limit, and then it wasn’t anymore,” former classmate Caleb Clarke told NBC News.
Tamura graduated from Golden Valley High in 2016. Ahead of his senior year, his coach told the Los Angeles Times that he expected "big things" from the running back and other star players on the team.
Tamura entered the NFL building on 52nd Street and Park Avenue at around 6.30pm (8.30am AEST) and opened fire in the lobby, killing officer Didarul Islam, 36, and two others before entering an elevator, officials confirmed on Monday night.
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said surveillance video showed Tamura exiting a double-parked black BMW and entering 345 Park Avenue carrying an "M4 rifle."
"He immediately opens fire on an NYPD officer, he then shoots a woman who took cover behind a pillar and proceeds through the lobby spraying gunfire," she told reporters.
"He makes his way to an elevator bank where he shoots a security guard who was taking cover behind the security desk. He calls the elevator to the lobby. A female exits and he allows her to walk past him unharmed."
Tamura then made his way to the 33rd floor, home to Rudin Management offices, where "begins to walk the floor, firing as he traveled."
"One person was struck and killed," Ms Tisch said.
"Tamura then “proceeds down a hallway and shoots himself in the chest."
She added: "In total we have five victims shot, four innocent civilians plus the shooter. The fourth civilian is a female who was found dead on the 33rd floor."