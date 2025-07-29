For The Love Of Horror: Where Nightmares Come to Life

The BEC Arena in Manchester will once again become the heart of horror fandom on 18–19 October 2025. For The Love Of Horror, one of Monopoly Events’ most anticipated genre-specific conventions, gathers thousands of fans each year to celebrate the blood-soaked brilliance of horror cinema and television. Attendees come to meet the faces behind the masks, revisit scenes they know by heart, and take part in an event built entirely around their devotion to the terrifying, the strange and the unforgettable.

For The Love Of Horror transforms the Bowlers Exhibition Centre into a fully horror-themed convention tailored specifically to fans of the genre. The venue is reimagined with horror-specific props, full set builds, and a large trader and artist area. Guests can walk through constructed scenes, have their photo taken with iconic backdrops, or ride the outdoor ghost train that runs throughout the weekend.

The event features autograph sessions, photo opportunities, and live on-stage appearances from star guests. Visitors have the chance to hear directly from actors about their roles, careers, and current work. Unlike general conventions, this show is focused entirely on horror, from every attraction to every guest.

The convention is part of Monopoly Events’ genre-specific ‘For The Love Of’ brand and brings together over ten thousand attendees annually. Fans come in costume, often with elaborate and creative outfits inspired by classic and current horror films. The shared interest creates a strong sense of community, where like-minded people gather from across the UK.

In past years, the event has hosted horror legends including Tim Curry, Skeet Ulrich, Corey Taylor, David Arquette, Nick Castle, Matthew Lillard, and Kiefer Sutherland, securing its place as a cornerstone of the horror fan calendar.