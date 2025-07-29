See Blood Splattered AR-15 Gun Used by Deranged NYC Shooter Shane Tamura in Skyscraper Massacre — as Madman is Captured Dead on Surveillance Video

RadarOnline.com can reveal the blood splattered weapon was retrieved from the NFL offices in Midtown where the 27-year-old Las Vegas casino security guard killed four people, before turning the gun on himself.

The AR-15 gun used by New York City shooter Shane Tamura during his killing spree has been pictured for the first time.

Tamura is captured brazenly walking into the New York City office building holding the gun.

It was also revealed that the gunman had recently been fired from his security job in Las Vegas.

The former high school football player, who had a history of mental health issues, traveled across the country in the days leading up to the shooting, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Tamura was captured striding into the Manhattan Office building on Monday in broad daylight wearing a sport coat and button-down shirt while openly carrying the large rifle by his side.

Tamura, who had a firearms permit, carried out his killings with the AR-15.

Tamura had a silencer on his rifle when he opened fire inside the lobby at around 6.30pm. The firearm also had a scope and strap.

NYPD officer Didarul Islam, 36, who had been on the force for three years was working private security at the time on his day off, and was shot and killed in the lobby of the building.

Tamura went to the elevator bank and shot a security guard who was taking cover behind a security desk and also another man in the lobby, Tisch said.

He took the elevator to the 33rd floor to a real estate management company and one person was shot and killed on that floor.

Tamura then walked down a hallway and shot himself, she said, and the shooter was captured dead on surveillance footage.