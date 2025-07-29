See Blood Splattered AR-15 Gun Used by Deranged NYC Shooter Shane Tamura in Skyscraper Massacre — as Madman is Captured Dead on Surveillance Video
The AR-15 gun used by New York City shooter Shane Tamura during his killing spree has been pictured for the first time.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the blood splattered weapon was retrieved from the NFL offices in Midtown where the 27-year-old Las Vegas casino security guard killed four people, before turning the gun on himself.
Caught On Camera
Tamura was captured striding into the Manhattan Office building on Monday in broad daylight wearing a sport coat and button-down shirt while openly carrying the large rifle by his side.
The former high school football player, who had a history of mental health issues, traveled across the country in the days leading up to the shooting, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.
It was also revealed that the gunman had recently been fired from his security job in Las Vegas.
Gunned Down
Tamura had a silencer on his rifle when he opened fire inside the lobby at around 6.30pm. The firearm also had a scope and strap.
NYPD officer Didarul Islam, 36, who had been on the force for three years was working private security at the time on his day off, and was shot and killed in the lobby of the building.
Tamura went to the elevator bank and shot a security guard who was taking cover behind a security desk and also another man in the lobby, Tisch said.
He took the elevator to the 33rd floor to a real estate management company and one person was shot and killed on that floor.
Tamura then walked down a hallway and shot himself, she said, and the shooter was captured dead on surveillance footage.
Chilling Footage
During a press conference on Monday night, Commissioner Tisch gave more details about the tragedy while emphasizing the city was safe from the gunman's terror.
"I want to be very clear, we believe this to be a lone shooter, and there is no longer an active threat to the public," the commissioner said.
The gunman was believed to have acted alone, and investigators had yet to determine a possible motive for the shooting, Tisch told reporters at a late-night news briefing.
However, RadarOnline.com revealed the former college football player's killing spree may have been a sick revenge plot after a note was found detailing how Tamura blamed football for his long-standing health issues.
His vehicle had traveled across the U.S. through Colorado on July 26 and then Nebraska and Iowa on July 27. It arrived in Columbia, New Jersey, as recently as Monday afternoon, before making it to New York City, Tisch said.
Officers found a rifle case, a revolver, magazines and ammunition in his car, Tisch explained.
Islam, the officer, emigrated from Bangladesh. He was the father of two young boys. His wife is eight months pregnant with their third child and just days away from giving birth.
EMS First shared a tribute to Officer Islam following the news.
"Tonight, a chair at the dinner table is left empty. Tonight, a family grieves a loss that cannot be measured. Tonight, a hero made the ultimate, selfless sacrifice in the line of duty," it wrote on Instagram.
"Remember his name. Honor his service. Never forget his face."