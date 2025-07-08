Anne Burrell TV Tribute Revealed As Last 'Worst Cooks' Season is Set to Air This Month After Her 'Overdose' Death

While reflecting on the upcoming season, Burrell’s co-host, chef Gabe Bertaccini, reportedly said she “was so invested in it.”

He added: “It was her baby. She wasn’t there for the paycheck.”

Bertaccini recalled Burrell inviting him to dinner at an Italian restaurant the night before filming kicked off and how they “bonded over food, about my journey, my story.”

The chef shared: “I remember she was so engaged in who I was, where I was from. And I really saw a side of Anne that, because until then I just saw her on TV, so I saw a side of Anne that was so human and so interested and so inquisitive and just smart and quick and fun and witty. She was exactly who you see on TV.

“It doesn't matter if you met her right now or 10 years ago, she was equally generous with her knowledge, her time.”