Peterman's heartfelt remembrance came just days after Burrell, 55, was found unconscious in her Manhattan apartment, reportedly surrounded by approximately 100 assorted pills .

More information is coming out surrounding the loss of Food Network icon Anne Burrell , as her close friend, actress Melissa Peterman, held nothing back in a loving social media tribute, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Peterman, 53, shared her memories of the star during a private wake held on the Upper East Side on June 20.

Their friendship blossomed during a 2017 celebrity edition of the Food Network series Worst Cooks in America, a cooking competition that saw the two women forge a bond over their shared challenges and triumphs in the kitchen.

To commemorate Burrell's impact, Peterman posted several nostalgic photos featuring the late chef and actress Nicole Sullivan, who also participated in the show.

"After she taught us to be better cooks, she was stuck with us. Chef Anne became a friend," Peterman wrote, encapsulating the warmth that radiated from Burrell both on and off the screen.

The actress further described their relationship, saying: "I might not see her often, but when I did, we made up for it! We ate enough, laughed enough and were probably loud enough to last until the next time. She was funny, smart and passionate. She really cared about teaching people and making them more confident in the kitchen."