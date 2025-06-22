Anne Burrell: The Sad Truth — How 'Drug Overdose Casualty' Food Network Star 'Covered Up Pills Pain' By Heaping Kindnesses on Pals
More information is coming out surrounding the loss of Food Network icon Anne Burrell, as her close friend, actress Melissa Peterman, held nothing back in a loving social media tribute, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Peterman's heartfelt remembrance came just days after Burrell, 55, was found unconscious in her Manhattan apartment, reportedly surrounded by approximately 100 assorted pills.
Melissa Peterman's Heartfelt Tribute
Peterman, 53, shared her memories of the star during a private wake held on the Upper East Side on June 20.
Their friendship blossomed during a 2017 celebrity edition of the Food Network series Worst Cooks in America, a cooking competition that saw the two women forge a bond over their shared challenges and triumphs in the kitchen.
To commemorate Burrell's impact, Peterman posted several nostalgic photos featuring the late chef and actress Nicole Sullivan, who also participated in the show.
"After she taught us to be better cooks, she was stuck with us. Chef Anne became a friend," Peterman wrote, encapsulating the warmth that radiated from Burrell both on and off the screen.
The actress further described their relationship, saying: "I might not see her often, but when I did, we made up for it! We ate enough, laughed enough and were probably loud enough to last until the next time. She was funny, smart and passionate. She really cared about teaching people and making them more confident in the kitchen."
Burrell and Peterman's Years-Long Friendship
One particularly memorable night stood out for Peterman amidst the years of friendship. In her tribute, she recounted how Burrell orchestrated a special celebration for her sister's milestone birthday.
Peterman recalled: "I called her when I was taking my sister to NYC for her 50th.
"I was hoping for a restaurant recommendation, but of course, she did more. She made a reservation, took us there, and made sure my sister was treated like a star."
She added: "And then she took us to do karaoke to the wee hours. One of my favorite nights ever, and she made it happen. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. I feel really lucky to have spent time with her. She was spectacular. "
Burrell's Cover Up
A New York City Fire Department rep reportedly said Burrell was "DOA (dead on arrival)" when responders arrived.
While an investigation is still ongoing into Burrell's passing, reports recently claimed the late chef had a bunch of pills nearby when her husband found her unresponsive on their shower floor.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Anne's kindnesses are a textbook case of someone in pain over-doing it when it comes to kindnesses for friends.
"She was desperately trying to cover up her private pain."
Burrell's Tragic Passing
The tragic events unfolded on June 17, 2025, when Burrell's husband discovered her unresponsive in their bathroom. Despite the quick response from emergency services, the 55-year-old chef could not be revived.
As of now, the cause of death remains undetermined, leaving the culinary community and fans alike in a state of shock and mourning.