Tragic Food Network Star Anne Burrell's Private Agonies Revealed by Pal — After She Was Found by Husband Slumped on Shower Floor Surrounded by Pills Stash

Burrell's pal Duff Goldman, whose Baltimore bakery Charm City Cakes was featured on the Food Network, has shared a testimonial to Burrell.

He wrote on Instagram: "I’ve written and re-written this post so many times in the past 24 hours and I just don’t know what to say. Anne and I became friends in probably 2006. She was going through some stuff and I had heard that she was feeling it so on a trip to NYC from Baltimore I had made her a cake that said, 'Don’t let the b------ win.' She never did.

"Anne and I always had a spirited and somewhat acerbic back and forth. I really never knew why our paths drifted, but I always hoped that wherever she was, Anne was doing well and was finding some happiness."