Tragic Food Network Star Anne Burrell's Private Agonies Revealed by Pal — After She Was Found by Husband Slumped on Shower Floor Surrounded by Pills Stash
Food Network star Anne Burrell's private agonies have been revealed.
A close pal of the chef shared more details about the beloved television star just days after she was discovered dead on the shower floor, RadarOnline.com can report.
Private Pain
Burrell's pal Duff Goldman, whose Baltimore bakery Charm City Cakes was featured on the Food Network, has shared a testimonial to Burrell.
He wrote on Instagram: "I’ve written and re-written this post so many times in the past 24 hours and I just don’t know what to say. Anne and I became friends in probably 2006. She was going through some stuff and I had heard that she was feeling it so on a trip to NYC from Baltimore I had made her a cake that said, 'Don’t let the b------ win.' She never did.
"Anne and I always had a spirited and somewhat acerbic back and forth. I really never knew why our paths drifted, but I always hoped that wherever she was, Anne was doing well and was finding some happiness."
The message continued: "Now, at this point we hadn't spoken in years, and I won’t go into what we talked about, but I will say that that conversation left my heart lifted and full of light, for it truly seemed to me that Anne really had found a measure of happiness and love. Life is tough, and we have to be tough to get through it. Anne was as tough as they come, but when you got past the armor there was a depth of compassion and kindness that was absolutely beautiful."
Goldman concluded the emotional post: "Anne, wherever you are, I hope they have slow-moving rivers because when I get there, we’ll get a couple of rods, a pint of chicken livers, and a sixer and I'll teach you how to catch and cook the best catfish you ever had. Rest up, chef.
'Cause of Death'
Shortly after family members announced the tragic news, audio from a frantic 911 call claimed the beloved chef went into "cardiac arrest" at her Brooklyn home on the morning of Tuesday, July 17.
A New York City Fire Department rep reportedly said Burrell was "DOA (dead on arrival)" when responders arrived.
While an investigation is still ongoing into Burrell's passing, reports recently claimed the late chef had a bunch of pills nearby when her husband found her unresponsive on their shower floor.
Family's Emotional Statement
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 55-year-old's family confirmed her death in an emotional statement.
Her family said: "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend – her smile lit up every room she entered.
"Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."
As seen in her final Instagram post, Burrell was all smiles with social media personality the Green Lady of Brooklyn.
She captioned the selfie: "I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!! I’m not going to lie- I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!"