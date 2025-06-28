Revealed: Small Fortune Tragic 'Food Network' Star Anne Burell Left Behind — as Fears Mount a Drug Overdose Could Be Blamed for Death
TV chef Anne Burrell has left behind an estate valued at roughly $2million, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The culinary world is reeling after the beloved Food Network star passed away unexpectedly at the age of 55. However, now all the attention is on the small fortune she's left behind in her wake.
On Tuesday, June 17, police found Burrell unresponsive in her home located in Brooklyn, New York. The cause of death remains shrouded in mystery as fans and family grapple with this sudden loss.
Real estate records reveal that Burrell purchased her charming three-bedroom, two-bathroom retreat in 2019 for $1,530,000, taking out a mortgage of $1,224,000. Current estimates value the property at approximately $1.94million, showcasing her keen eye for real estate.
Just days before her passing, Burrell shone brightly at her debut improv show in Brooklyn, leaving sources to describe her as "in great spirits". She took the stage on June 16, captivating an audience who had no idea it would be the last time they would see her perform.
Official records from 2022 indicated that Burrell owed $1.1million on her mortgage, but the actual value of her legacy goes far beyond mere numbers.
The listing for her home boasted of "huge windows" and "handsome oak flooring". It also included perks like a 24/7 attended lobby and on-site laundry — a fitting backdrop for a woman who radiated warmth and hospitality.
In an interview with Brooklyn Palate in 2024, Burrell revealed her love for her home: "I wanted to create a place of warmth, color, and joy. A place where you can come in and feel comfortable and happy."
She emphasized: "I also love my Brooklyn neighborhood. It still feels a little old school. I love walking up and down the street."
Burrell's family issued a heartfelt statement following her untimely death, saying: "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered."
They noted: "Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal." Burrell had also expressed a desire to appear on Meghan Markle's Netflix show, revealing her dream of making scones for her husband, Stuart Claxton.
In previously resurfaced interviews, she discussed creating joy through food, a sentiment echoed by her representatives: "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent... sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring."
We Go Inside the Bezos' Extravagant $20Million Nuptials and Reveal Who First Bailed on the Reception, a Boozy Tumble, Which Flirty A-Lister Stole the Show — and Who Had Secret Plastic Surgery for the Event
Speculation has surrounded her absence from the latest season of Worst Cooks in America, leaving fans eager for answers as they poured into her social media channels.
Burrell wed Claxton in October 2021, having gotten engaged in a moment of sweet serendipity during the pandemic.
She recounted: "Then, Stuart pulls a ring out of his pants pocket, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe this is even happening.'"
Weeks before her passing, she reflected on their whirlwind romance, stating: "October will be four years... I feel like it's settled into married life days, which I really enjoy."
Burrell's legacy may be anchored in her culinary prowess and vibrant personality, but her departure leaves a void that cannot be filled in the hearts of those who adored her.
She is survived by her husband, his son, Javier, her mother, Marlene, and her sister, Jane.