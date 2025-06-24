EXCLUSIVE: Exactly How Much Cash All 8 of Tragic 'Drugs Overdose Victim' Anne Burrell's Inheritors Will Receive — With 'Rip-Off' Estate Fees Set To Hit Her $2Million TV Fortune
Anne Burrell's loved ones are set to inherit $245,000 each as part of her will after the tragic TV chef's shock death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the eight beneficiaries of her $2million showbiz estate are her husband Stuart Claxton, his son Javier, mother, Marlene, sister, Jane, brother, Ben, plus her children, Isabella, Amelia and Nicolas.
Tragic Death
And experts who carried out an audit of her estate have told us that after extortionate estate fees are taken off the fortune, they will be left with the figure of under $250,000 apiece.
An insider said: "The rip-off estate fees will ensure her closest family will have a hefty percentage knocked off what they're entitled to.
"It's extortionate on so many levels but it's what families across the States have to put up with."
Drug Overdose Reports
Legal experts also suggest the estate fees could be in the region of $33,000 as her fortune is near the $2million mark.
Popular chef Burrell was found dead inside her Manhattan apartment by her husband last week.
The discovery came hours after Burrell made her improv debut at The Second City, which is located close to where she lived.
As we have reported, the star may have died from a possible drug overdose after a document claimed she was discovered in the shower "unconscious and unresponsive, surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills."
Family Tribute
The medical examiner's office said on 10 June an autopsy had been completed but that the results were pending.
In a statement following her death, Burrell's family wrote: "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend – her smile lit up every room she entered.
"Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."
Some celebrities also spoke out after her death.
Chef Bobby Flay said in his Instagram story: "The greatest gift I got from AB was turning me on to a world of Maine Coon Cats (including Nacho)… a gift that I'll have forever."
Flay has a pet cat named Nacho.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Dead' Vladimir Putin 'Replaced With Body Doubles' — How Barmy Conspiracy Theorists Are Convinced 'Kremlin Phonies' are 'Secretly Holding Onto Power and Carrying on War With Ukraine'
Burrell was best known for hosting the Food Network's Worst Cooks in America but started her television career as a sous-chef to Mario Batali on Iron Chef America.
In January, it was revealed urrell was no longer the host of Worst Cooks in America, and when asked about the change on Instagram, she reportedly replied: "Honestly I don’t know."
Burrell wed her husband, Stuart Claxton, in October 2021.
The two got engaged in April 2020 while they were quarantined together during the pandemic – staying with the the chef's parents at a home together.
She said in an interview: "We started talking about family and just how nice it was to be here with everyone, so I sort of started getting weepy already
"Then, Stuart pulls a ring out of his pants pocket, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe this is even happening."
Weeks before her death, Burrell spoke lovingly about her husband.
She said: "October will be four years. ‘It seems like it's been four minutes. I don't know if it's a honeymoon (phase), but I feel like it's settled into married life days which I really enjoy."