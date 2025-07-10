Doomed Again? Jennifer Aniston's New 'Love Guru' Boyfriend Once Admitted He Gets 'Bored' of Girlfriends as His Shady Past Comes Back to Haunt Him

Jennifer Aniston's new lover once slammed a former girlfriend and insulted his own sister in one of his self-help books, as the "love guru's" shady past has come back to haunt him.

Curtis admitted in his book he gets 'bored' of girlfriends because he's 'so high intensity'.

Indeed, just eight years ago, Curtis, 49, detailed his own lifelong struggle to overcome crippling chronic pain and feelings of shame over a series of failed relationships in his book called The Stimulati Experience.

In one section, he describes a particularly low point in his life, in which he lacked meaningful relationships and was dating "a new girl every quarter."

"I wish I had a better relationship with my son, but he lives with his mother most of the time, and he's p----- at me," he wrote in an extraordinary aside.

Then another: "My sister is a pain in the a--, because she's so high intensity, and I can't keep a girlfriend because I get bored."