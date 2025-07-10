Your tip
Jennifer Aniston

Doomed Again? Jennifer Aniston's New 'Love Guru' Boyfriend Once Admitted He Gets 'Bored' of Girlfriends as His Shady Past Comes Back to Haunt Him

picture of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis
Source: MEGA/@jimcurtis1;INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston's new boyfriend Jim Curtis made unflattering comments about his ex-girlfriends and his own sister in his self-help book.

July 10 2025, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston's new lover once slammed a former girlfriend and insulted his own sister in one of his self-help books, as the "love guru's" shady past has come back to haunt him.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Jim Curtis, who describes himself as a "transformational coach and hypnotherapis," wasn't always the inspirational life coach he is today.

'I Get Bored Of Girlfriends'

jennifer aniston new man jim curtis
Source: @jimcurtis1;INSTAGRAM

Curtis admitted in his book he gets 'bored' of girlfriends because he's 'so high intensity'.

Indeed, just eight years ago, Curtis, 49, detailed his own lifelong struggle to overcome crippling chronic pain and feelings of shame over a series of failed relationships in his book called The Stimulati Experience.

In one section, he describes a particularly low point in his life, in which he lacked meaningful relationships and was dating "a new girl every quarter."

"I wish I had a better relationship with my son, but he lives with his mother most of the time, and he's p----- at me," he wrote in an extraordinary aside.

Then another: "My sister is a pain in the a--, because she's so high intensity, and I can't keep a girlfriend because I get bored."

Facebook Stalker

jenniferr aniston new man pp
Source: MEGA/@jimcurtis1;INSTAGRAM

Curtis admitted he 'Facebook Stalked' a former girlfriend, which could be a red flag for Aniston.

Elsewhere in the book, the Massachusetts native detailed his past romance with a woman he called "Lucy Lou" and referred to her as his "kryptonite."

He even bought her an engagement ring and planned to propose, he says, but their relationship later came crashing down.

"We first met while self-helping at a leadership course in New York City," he wrote.

"I can still remember the first time we made eye contact: My mind went blank for a moment just looking at her. We were drawn to each other as if we were meant for something more, and we were.

"We became close friends and each other's greatest support over the course of the six-month training and lovers after that. I couldn't imagine my life without her. In fact, doing so created some anxiety."

Shame Over Failed Romances

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Aniston is a big fan of Curtis's motivational work.

He was so in love, however, that he says he ignored the red flags and "glaring issues."

He also admitted to stalking his girlfriend's boyfriend on Facebook in the midst of their breakup, which caused him to "spiral into inadequacy" and "not enough-ness" around the loss of the relationship, and then shamed himself for not only the relationship's ending but also for Facebook stalking them.

jennifer aniston mega
Source: MEGA

The star enjoyed her new lover's company during a break in Mallorca.

RadarOnline.com revealed this week the Friends star, 56, has gone public with Curtis after spending the July 4 weekend together in Mallorca.

She was seen enthusiastically introducing Curtis to her close friends, actor Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, before the group enjoyed a yacht party together.

The pair was also seen together last month at the luxury hotel Ventana Big Sur in Northern California.

Last week, Aniston liked one of Curtis' posts, which said: "Repeat these affirmations to heal and recover from a divorce, breakup or difficult romance and begin to call in the new empowered, healthy and divine love."

The actress has been actively engaging with Curtis's content for quite some time.

In November 2023, she also showed her appreciation for an online post that read: "Is it better to settle or stay alone? The answer lies in nurturing meaningful relationships. Research shows that connections with others are crucial for happiness. So, don't settle in your love life, and don't isolate yourself either."

