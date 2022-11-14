Jennifer Aniston’s Dad John Dead At 89, Two Years After Pair Reconciled From Lengthy Estrangement

Jennifer Aniston’s father John has passed away at the age of 89 only years after the two made peace, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Aniston announced the sad news on Instagram writing, “Sweet papa. John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time.