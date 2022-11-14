Jennifer Aniston’s Dad John Dead At 89, Two Years After Pair Reconciled From Lengthy Estrangement
Jennifer Aniston’s father John has passed away at the age of 89 only years after the two made peace, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Aniston announced the sad news on Instagram writing, “Sweet papa. John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time.
The actress added, “Don’t forget to visit.”
John was a well-known soap star who had appeared on Days of Our Lives. The actor was honored in June with a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award for his role. Jennifer appeared on the show to accept his award.
At the time, Jen said, "This is truly a special moment for me. It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."
Sources said John’s death came only two years after he reconciled with Jennifer during the pandemic.
A source told Daily Mail, “'Jennifer didn't speak to him for ages. But since the coronavirus crisis, she has been on the phone almost every day. And not just brief conversations. It's like she has realized life is very short and she wants her relationship with John to be the best it can be. He's thrilled that they have reconciled.”
Another insider added in 2020, “They have gone through long periods where Jen didn't talk to him. John's a proud man but not emotional. He's never understood how volatile Jen's emotions have been.
Jennifer also had a troubled relationship with her mother Nancy who died in 2016. The two had a falling out after Nancy wrote a tell-all book that included secrets about her daughter.
The actress and her mother did not speak for 15 years.