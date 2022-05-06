Jennifer Aniston Subtly Shows Support To Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Takes The Stand In Defamation Trial

Depp is suing Heard for libel over a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post she wrote describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." He argued the piece labeled him as something he is not and cost him work opportunities.

Heard, on the other hand, alleged her ex was abusive and countersued for $100 million.

She took the stand for her second day of testimony on Thursday, reflecting on the moments they shared prior to calling it quits.