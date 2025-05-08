Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson Sparks Romance Rumors With Liam Neeson By Lauding Their 'Chemistry' Amid Taken Star's Revelation He's 'Madly In Love' With Ex-Baywatch Pin-Up

Photo of Pam Anderson and Liam Neeson
Source: MEGA

Pamela Anderson has sparked dating rumors with Liam Neeson after lauding their 'chemistry' on set of the new Naked Gun reboot.

May 8 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Pamela Anderson has sparked dating rumors with Liam Neeson after gushing over her new co-star and lauding their “chemistry.”

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Baywatch star, 57, had intimate dinners with the veteran actor, 72, during breaks from filming The Naked Gun reboot in which they both play leading roles.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Former Baywatch star Anderson revealed the pair enjoyed intimate dinners during filming breaks.

Article continues below advertisement

And Anderson’s presence in the comedy certainly went down well with Neeson, who previously opened up about how he's "madly in love" with the former Playboy pin-up.

The Irishman plays Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Lt. Frank Drebin, the character Leslie Nielsen originated in the 1982 ABC network comedy Police Squad! and continued to play across the three previous Naked Gun films.

Anderson plays a woman named Beth, who seems to bear the hallmarks of the femme fatale archetype, who comes to the police squad for help after her brother's murder.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Neeson admitted last year he was 'madly in love' with the former Playboy pin-up.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress, who received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in The Last Showgirl, said the two hit it off from the moment she auditioned for the film's director and co-writer, Akiva Schaeffer, of Lonely Island fame.

She said: "Our chemistry was clear from the start. We have the utmost respect for one another."

The Canadian later went on to describe Neeson as "mysterious," "inspiring" and a "true gentleman," adding the experience of working with him was "electric in a way."

She continued: “He is a legend and deserving of the title."

The duo bonded over their shared "love of literature and a good laugh."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Anderson has been embracing her new stripped back look in recent years and no longer wears makeup.

Article continues below advertisement

Known for her cooking skills, Anderson said: "I also baked my sourdough bread for therapy and regularly shared it with him, along with cookies and muffins," which she would leave in his dressing room.

She explained: "We had many dinners out with the cast.

"I invited him and his assistant over for romantic dinners with me and my assistant so our relationship stayed 'professionally romantic' during filming."

Capping off her tribute to the Irishman, she added: "I am in awe of him, his experience, and work ethic.

"I soaked him in like a sponge."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley

Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish 'Isn't Thrilled' The Singer Reconnected With Estranged Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Following Family Feud — And His New Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley Is To Blame

Split photo of Carol Burnett, Zachary Carlson GoFundMe

EXCLUSIVE: Carol Burnett's 'Secret Shame' — as Comedy Superstar Basks in $45million Fortune, Her Quadriplegic Grandson is Living in a Los Angeles Homeless Shelter

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Anderson described Neeson as 'mysterious', 'inspiring' and a 'true gentleman'.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Anderson has kept her relationship status quiet in recent years, preferring to focus on self-love and personal growth.

The actress was wed to rock star Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe from 1995 until 1998. Together they had two sons: Brandon and Dylan.

She then married musician Kid Rock in 2006, but they divorced a year later.

Next, the cover girl wed gambler Rick Salomon from 2007 until 2008 and then again from 2014 until 2015.

Anderson married film producer Jon Peters in a private ceremony in Malibu on January 20, 2020. The couple had dated for 30 years before marrying. Peters is known for producing Batman and A Star Is Born.

Then on December 24, 2020, she wed bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, but they split two years later.

Neeson, meanwhile, stated in October last year he was done with dating.

His wife Natasha Richardson tragically died in a skiing accident in 2009 and having briefly dated since, he now said: "I'm past all that."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.