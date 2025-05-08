Pamela Anderson Sparks Romance Rumors With Liam Neeson By Lauding Their 'Chemistry' Amid Taken Star's Revelation He's 'Madly In Love' With Ex-Baywatch Pin-Up

The actress, who received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in The Last Showgirl, said the two hit it off from the moment she auditioned for the film's director and co-writer, Akiva Schaeffer, of Lonely Island fame.

She said: "Our chemistry was clear from the start. We have the utmost respect for one another."

The Canadian later went on to describe Neeson as "mysterious," "inspiring" and a "true gentleman," adding the experience of working with him was "electric in a way."

She continued: “He is a legend and deserving of the title."

The duo bonded over their shared "love of literature and a good laugh."