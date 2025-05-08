Pamela Anderson Sparks Romance Rumors With Liam Neeson By Lauding Their 'Chemistry' Amid Taken Star's Revelation He's 'Madly In Love' With Ex-Baywatch Pin-Up
Pamela Anderson has sparked dating rumors with Liam Neeson after gushing over her new co-star and lauding their “chemistry.”
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Baywatch star, 57, had intimate dinners with the veteran actor, 72, during breaks from filming The Naked Gun reboot in which they both play leading roles.
And Anderson’s presence in the comedy certainly went down well with Neeson, who previously opened up about how he's "madly in love" with the former Playboy pin-up.
The Irishman plays Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Lt. Frank Drebin, the character Leslie Nielsen originated in the 1982 ABC network comedy Police Squad! and continued to play across the three previous Naked Gun films.
Anderson plays a woman named Beth, who seems to bear the hallmarks of the femme fatale archetype, who comes to the police squad for help after her brother's murder.
The actress, who received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in The Last Showgirl, said the two hit it off from the moment she auditioned for the film's director and co-writer, Akiva Schaeffer, of Lonely Island fame.
She said: "Our chemistry was clear from the start. We have the utmost respect for one another."
The Canadian later went on to describe Neeson as "mysterious," "inspiring" and a "true gentleman," adding the experience of working with him was "electric in a way."
She continued: “He is a legend and deserving of the title."
The duo bonded over their shared "love of literature and a good laugh."
Known for her cooking skills, Anderson said: "I also baked my sourdough bread for therapy and regularly shared it with him, along with cookies and muffins," which she would leave in his dressing room.
She explained: "We had many dinners out with the cast.
"I invited him and his assistant over for romantic dinners with me and my assistant so our relationship stayed 'professionally romantic' during filming."
Capping off her tribute to the Irishman, she added: "I am in awe of him, his experience, and work ethic.
"I soaked him in like a sponge."
Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish 'Isn't Thrilled' The Singer Reconnected With Estranged Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Following Family Feud — And His New Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley Is To Blame
Anderson has kept her relationship status quiet in recent years, preferring to focus on self-love and personal growth.
The actress was wed to rock star Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe from 1995 until 1998. Together they had two sons: Brandon and Dylan.
She then married musician Kid Rock in 2006, but they divorced a year later.
Next, the cover girl wed gambler Rick Salomon from 2007 until 2008 and then again from 2014 until 2015.
Anderson married film producer Jon Peters in a private ceremony in Malibu on January 20, 2020. The couple had dated for 30 years before marrying. Peters is known for producing Batman and A Star Is Born.
Then on December 24, 2020, she wed bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, but they split two years later.
Neeson, meanwhile, stated in October last year he was done with dating.
His wife Natasha Richardson tragically died in a skiing accident in 2009 and having briefly dated since, he now said: "I'm past all that."