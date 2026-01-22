EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams' Dad 'King Richard,' 83, Dramatically Halts Divorce From Their Ex-Stripper Stepmom, 46, for Second Time

Lakeisha, at 46, nearly half Richard’s age, changed the title deeds of his four-bed mansion in Palm Beach into her name without his knowledge.

She then borrowed $279K from a "hard lender" by using the house as collateral to spend the lot on a disastrous trucking business and "fast food and frivolities," according to court docs.

This rose to nearly $620K at one stage, including legal fees and interest.

From 2017 to 2024, there was a bitter seven-year legal battle over the house, which ended up being sold for $1.2million to pay off the debt.