Serena and Venus Williams' Dad Richard, 81, Is Taking Care of Son, 11, 'Full-time' as Estranged Wife Allegedly 'Begs Him' for More Money: Report

Serena and Venus William’s father, Richard Williams, was said to be taking care of his 11-year-old son “full-time” as his estranged wife still allegedly “begs him” for more money, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Richard, 81, had his divorce from wife Lakeisha Graham, 45, dismissed earlier this month because he missed a deposition and court date, family members spoke out regarding Richard and Lakeisha’s several legal battles.