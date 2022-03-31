Venus And Serena Williams' Stepmom Files For Bankruptcy In Attempt To Keep Family Home As She Halts Divorce From Richard

The home was in foreclosure by 2021 and due to be auctioned off this February, however, she filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy the day before.

Although the exes are in the midst of a divorce, Lakeisha asked a judge to halt the proceedings earlier this week, according to the Daily Mail. She argued their marriage is not irretrievably broken, even claiming their sex life is still going strong in the wake of the couple’s breakup.

Richard and Lakeisha wed in 2009 and share a 9-year-old son, Dylan. It is reported she remained in the "now-crumbling" home after the pair called it quits.