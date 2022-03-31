Chris Rock's Attempt To Make Stand-Up Show A No-Phone Zone Fails Miserably, Despite Asking Audience To Put Cell Phones In Locked Security Cases

Comedians are notorious for using his tactic to prevent their material from leaking online. Rock was no different; he wanted what he had to say about Will kept in the auditorium. Of course, as soon as he mentioned the slap heard around the world, footage wound up on social media.

Radar is told when ticket holders arrived at the venue, they were given a protective case and told to put their cellular devices in it. Essentially, the case locks the phone inside, only opening if the owner leaves the building.

So, if someone wanted to make a call or send a text, they would need to walk out of the theater.