Venus & Serena Williams' Half Sister Comes Out Against 'King Richard' Being Nominated For The Oscar Calling The Film A 'Crock Of Bull C--p"

As Smith has gone on to win award after award for the role of her father, Sabrina has been trying to have her voice heard having said in a recent statement: "This whole thing is a crock of bull cr-p."

"It's twice as painful because my son is gone and then I have to think about people winning awards." Williams lost her son, Alphonse, after he had taken his own life a month before.

"I'm just so done. I mean, God bless Will Smith, and I guess he deserves the awards, as you can't fault his ability as an actor," she continued, "I'm not mad at Will Smith, I really don't care, an actor's gotta make money and an A-lister wants these sort of things as I guess the more Oscars you have on your shelf, the better it is for you."