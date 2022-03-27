Venus & Serena Williams' Half Sister Comes Out Against 'King Richard' Being Nominated For The Oscar Calling The Film A 'Crock Of Bull C--p"
The Oscar nominated Best Picture contender King Richard is about to compete for the gold tonight during the 94th Academy Awards against some of the biggest movies to come out last year. The film is viewed as a real contender with star of the picture Will Smith expected to win Best Actor for his role as the titular character and father of famed tennis duo Venus and Serena Williams.
One person who won't be rooting for the Reinaldo Marcus Green film is King Richard's own daughter Sabrina Williams.
The 57-year-old has spoken out against the awards contender calling the script a "crock of bull cr-p."
Serena & Venus Williams’ Half-Sister Sabrina Trashes 'King Richard,' Says Father Left Her To Be Raised In Poverty
Sabrina was one of five children he walked out on after ending his first marriage. She was only 8 when her father allegedly vanished from her life claiming to have only seen him a handful of times before getting cut off from himself and her two half-sisters.
The creatives behind the Oscar darling chose to omit Richard's previous relationship choosing to only focus on his second family and work ethics which made the two tennis champs household names.
Serena & Venus Williams' Half-Sister Scoffs At 'King Richard' Movie, Says Will Smith Should Be 'Ashamed' For Not Portraying The 'Full Story' Of Her Absent Father
The film also glosses over several other dark points in King Richard's history including his alleged domestic violence against Serena's mother Oracene Williams which left the athlete's mother with several broken ribs back in 1999. No charges were ever officially made against her husband for the incident.
As Smith has gone on to win award after award for the role of her father, Sabrina has been trying to have her voice heard having said in a recent statement: "This whole thing is a crock of bull cr-p."
"It's twice as painful because my son is gone and then I have to think about people winning awards." Williams lost her son, Alphonse, after he had taken his own life a month before.
"I'm just so done. I mean, God bless Will Smith, and I guess he deserves the awards, as you can't fault his ability as an actor," she continued, "I'm not mad at Will Smith, I really don't care, an actor's gotta make money and an A-lister wants these sort of things as I guess the more Oscars you have on your shelf, the better it is for you."
Sabrina has been used to not having a father in her life, but she was especially hurt after her father failed to reach out after the death of his own grandson.
"Until the day my dad dies, he'll never be King Richard in my own mind, no matter what the public think."