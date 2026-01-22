EXCLUSIVE: Radar Rips Lid Off the 'Absolute Horror' of Being a Playboy Bunny — Including 'Nauseating Intercourse' With 'Slipper-Clad Perv' Hugh Hefner

Their accounts, detailed in memoirs, podcasts and the recent docuseries Secrets of a Playboy, depict a controlled environment in which s-- was routine, hygiene was poor and power rested almost entirely with Hefner.

One former insider said the reality of existence for Hefner's "bunnies" amounted to "nauseating intercourse carried out to satisfy a slipper-clad perv," adding the image he carefully sold to the public "collapsed the moment you lived it."

Crystal Hefner, 39, Hefner's third wife, described s-- with him as a joyless process in her memoir Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.

"This was a well-oiled and well-practiced sequence of events. One that went the same exact way every time," she wrote.

"Picking some girls from the party and bringing them up. Changing into the uniform for the job: silk pajamas. The dimming of the lights. The music. The porn. Passing the pot. And then the s--."

She added: "It was like Hef was just going through the motions of something that had once been fun and sexy. Or maybe it was never fun and sexy."