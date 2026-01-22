EXCLUSIVE: How Bette Midler's Lookalike Daughter is Following in Her Acting Footsteps — After Singing and Cinema Icon Turned 80

Bette Midler marked her milestone 80th birthday on December 1 – and RadarOnline.com can reveal her long legacy now extends beyond stage and screen, as her only child, Sophie von Haselberg, has been quietly building an acting career that mirrors her mother's path while deliberately avoiding its glare. Bette, the singer and actor whose career spans five decades, has been married since 1984 to performance artist Martin von Haselberg, 76, and together they welcomed Sophie in November 1986.

Bette Midler's Daughter Sophie von Haselberg’s Early Life

Source: MEGA Bette Midler celebrated her 80th birthday in December.

Long known for her fierce privacy, Midler has watched her now 39-year-old daughter emerge as both a striking lookalike and a determined actor in her own right, navigating the industry with a markedly different profile. Sophie Frederica Alohilani von Haselberg was born in Los Angeles and raised between California and New York City. She attended the Nightingale-Bamford School before studying sociology and East Asian studies at Yale University. After graduating in 2008, she briefly moved to China, hoping to avoid the pull of entertainment altogether. "I tried my hardest to avoid show business. I even moved to China and worked at an advertising agency," she has said.

Haselberg's Acting Education and Career Path

Her daughter Sophie von Haselberg is building her own acting career.

The distance did not last. Drawn back to acting, she returned to Yale to train at its drama school, earning a Master of Fine Arts in 2014. Reflecting on the inevitable comparisons with her mother, she said: "I wanted to carve my own path! I never wanted to be compared to (my mom), but I've since accepted it as something completely unavoidable." Her earliest exposure to the showbiz industry came behind the scenes. Sophie worked as a production assistant on Sex and the City 2 in 2010, where she met Nicole Delaney and collaborated on a short film, YOYO, which later premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. That same year, she made her theatrical debut in a New York production of Billy and Ray, written by Garry Marshall, who had previously directed Midler in Beaches.

Notable Film and Television Roles for the Rising Star

Source: MEGA Sophie worked on films and television independently.

Sophie's film breakthrough followed in 2015 with a role in Woody Allen's Irrational Man, appearing alongside Emma Stone, Jamie Blackley and Joaquin Phoenix. Since then, she has favored independent projects, including Ask for Jane in 2018, By Design in 2025, and Fantasy Life, which premiered at SXSW last year and is set for theatrical release in March 2026. She also signed with Fusion Entertainment in 2025. Her television work has included appearances in American Crime Story, American Horror Story, Pose, House of Cards and WASP. Her most visible role came in 2019 when she played Natasha in Lifetime's American Princess, though the series was canceled after one season.

Marriage, Family Life and Philanthropic Work

Source: MEGA Sophie continues to shape a career on her own terms.