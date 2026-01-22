EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Behind Closed Doors of Kate Bush's VERY Reclusive Life — Including Her 'Secret Relationship,' 'Hidden Son' And New A.I. Fight

The English singer-songwriter, 67, who first emerged in 1978, has spent more than a decade avoiding the spotlight after releasing her tenth studio album, 50 Words for Snow, in 2011.

Her retreat was punctured dramatically in 2022 when her 1985 single Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) surged back into global consciousness after featuring in season four of Stranger Things, introducing her work to a new generation and propelling the song to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Bush began her career with The Kick Inside at just 19, becoming the first female artist to top the U.K. charts with a self-written song, Wuthering Heights.

Over four decades, the warbling, elastic-voiced singer released 10 studio albums and built a reputation for fiercely controlling her work, collaborating selectively with artists including Prince, Peter Gabriel and Elton John.

Despite that legacy, she has not toured since 2014 and has released only live and compilation material in recent years.