EXCLUSIVE: Prince's Death 10 Years On — Radar Reveals 'Shattering' Detail in Rock Icon's Autopsy That Left His Fans Shaken to the Core

According to the medical examiner, Prince had ingested fentanyl in quantities consistent with binge use.

The drug, commonly prescribed for severe chronic pain, is typically reserved for patients who have developed a tolerance to weaker opioids.

RadarOnline.com can reveal after reviewing Prince's autopsy files investigators also noted the pint-sized performer had suffered for years from debilitating hip problems and was frequently seen using a cane.

He was widely reported to have needed a double hip replacement before his passing – a procedure he allegedly declined because it could have required a blood transfusion, conflicting with his beliefs as a Jehovah's Witness.

He died just one day before he was scheduled to meet a doctor in an effort to address an opioid addiction.

A police source said at the time: "The test results beg more questions than they give answers. Although investigators have kept an open mind on what caused his death, there has been a long-held suspicion it was drugs.

"Now it has been determined it was fentanyl, the trail begins in earnest to find who supplied them. Was it through legal or illegal means? Was it a doctor or a dealer who was fueling his habit?"