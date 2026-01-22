EXCLUSIVE: How One of Hollywood's Most Glamorous A-List 'Golden Couples' Is 'On the Edge of Announcing Divorce'

The actress added: "It's about finding the fun, enjoying the little moments, and remaining curious about each other. You have to be ready to adapt, and because there are situations that separate you, you need to know how to find each other again."

She and Hemsworth share three children – daughter India, 13, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 11 – and family life has increasingly shaped how they manage their careers.

In March, they traveled to Japan to celebrate the twins' birthday, sharing images from a ski resort getaway.

But the return to routine was swift, with Hemsworth soon departing for the U.K. to film the next installment of Thor, while Pataky remained in Australia.

Now both are back in Byron Bay, but their schedules remain packed.

Hemsworth is filming the action thriller Subversion alongside Lily Collins, while Pataky is working on the thriller The Mark.

A source said: "On the occasions they are in the same place, the focus is almost entirely on managing schedules and taking care of the children. The relationship itself is rarely given room to breathe, leaving little opportunity for them to reconnect simply as a couple rather than co-parents."