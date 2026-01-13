Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Heartsick Chris Hemsworth 'Turning to Huge A-List Pal for Support' As His Marriage 'Crumbles'

Chris Hemsworth has leaned on an A-list pal for support as his marriage crumbles amid heartbreak.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Chris Hemsworth's 14-year marriage to Elsa Pataky is teetering on the brink as he struggles to balance his relationship and his career, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The desperate Thor star, 42, who shares three young children with the 49-year-old Spanish actress and model, recently asked close pals Matt and Luciana Damon for advice on how to save his rocky union, insiders dish.

Marriage Strain Prompts Counseling Talks

Chris Hemsworth turned to Matt and Luciana Damon for advice as his marriage to Elsa Pataky faltered.
Source: MEGA

"Chris is away so much – he's generally shooting in America while Elsa stays in Australia with the kids," an insider explained. "She hasn't taken on nearly as many projects as he has, but she's on location in Europe a lot."

"They've really drifted apart - everyone in their lives has noticed the crazy passion they used to have is missing," the source released. "They aren't having huge blowup fights, but Chris has been complaining that things are just off track and he's at loss as to how to fix it."

So he's asked the Bourne Identity star, 55, and his wife Luciana, who married in 2005 and have faced their own marital troubles, for guidance.

"Matt is very sympathetic," said a source. "He and Lucy were at rock bottom not that long ago – he had even stopped wearing his wedding ring. Everyone was saying a split was coming, but then they pulled back from the brink."

Marriage Therapy Saved Them Both

Drawing from his own experience, Matt urged Hemsworth to prioritize therapy and time with Pataky.
Source: MEGA

According to the source, "they really worked on things, they did therapy and committed to spending more time together, so it did take effort, but it was worth it."

And now Matt is advising Hemsworth to try the same things.

"He can see the deep love Chris and Elsa have for each other, so he's urging Chris to take a break from his crazy routine to put the time into his relationship," said the source.

Romantic Getaway Urged To Reconnect

Ahead of their 15th anniversary, Matt encouraged Hemsworth to plan a kid-free trip with Pataky.
Source: MEGA

Hemsworth and Pataky's 15th wedding anniversary is coming up, and Matt has been pushing Hemsworth to carve out some time to take Pataky on a romantic holiday without the kids, revealed the source.

"Even the smallest sign from Chris that he is willing to fight for his marriage would go a long way with Elsa," said the insider.

"There is still a huge amount of love between them. They just need to find their way back to each other."

