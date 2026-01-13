EXCLUSIVE: Heartsick Chris Hemsworth 'Turning to Huge A-List Pal for Support' As His Marriage 'Crumbles'

"Chris is away so much – he's generally shooting in America while Elsa stays in Australia with the kids," an insider explained. "She hasn't taken on nearly as many projects as he has, but she's on location in Europe a lot."

"They've really drifted apart - everyone in their lives has noticed the crazy passion they used to have is missing," the source released. "They aren't having huge blowup fights, but Chris has been complaining that things are just off track and he's at loss as to how to fix it."

So he's asked the Bourne Identity star, 55, and his wife Luciana, who married in 2005 and have faced their own marital troubles, for guidance.

"Matt is very sympathetic," said a source. "He and Lucy were at rock bottom not that long ago – he had even stopped wearing his wedding ring. Everyone was saying a split was coming, but then they pulled back from the brink."