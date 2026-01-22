'Leave Nature Alone': Gayle King Slammed For Kissing Wild Stingrays in 'Good Luck Ritual' — as CBS Co-host Faces Intense Troubles with Network

On Tuesday, January 20, King took to Instagram to share vacation snaps from her trip to the Grand Cayman, where she visited the tourist hotspot Stingray City.

"Rumor has it that you get good luck for seven years if you kiss a stingray—so I kissed that sucker twice!" King captioned her Instagram video post. "Hope this really works."

In the video, King could be heard asking the guide, "What's the rumor if you kiss a stingray?" as their boat rocked back and forth in the crystal blue water.

"With or without tongue?" the guide jokingly asked, to which King answered, "Without tongue, definitely."