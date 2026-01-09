'CBS Mornings' Host Gayle King Accepts '50 Percent Pay Cut' For Part-time Gig Amid Right-leaning Overhaul at Network

Gayle King is said to be staying put at CBS, but will be working far fewer hours and for much less pay, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders claimed the network veteran, 71, accepted a "massive paycut" to the tune of a "50 percent" reduction in exchange for staying on with CBS Good Morning in a part-time role.

King is said to make around $10million as of January 2026, compared to her previous $15million annual salary.