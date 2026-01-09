'CBS Mornings' Host Gayle King Accepts '50 Percent Pay Cut' For Part-time Gig Amid Right-leaning Overhaul at Network
Jan. 9 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Gayle King is said to be staying put at CBS, but will be working far fewer hours and for much less pay, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders claimed the network veteran, 71, accepted a "massive paycut" to the tune of a "50 percent" reduction in exchange for staying on with CBS Good Morning in a part-time role.
King is said to make around $10million as of January 2026, compared to her previous $15million annual salary.
King 'Called the Shots'
"Gayle called the shots," one source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She knew exactly what she wanted – less work, less stress, but still the spotlight."
A separate source claims the deal was reached at a time when CBS "needed to make adjustments."
"CBS loves her, but they also needed to make adjustments," the second insider explained. "This was a perfect compromise. She keeps her profile, they cut costs, everyone wins."
Her reduction in salary and airtime comes as CBS News has been hit with one scandal and embarrassment after another since tapping Bari Weiss as the new editor-in-chief.
The network's new anti-woke boss immediately ruffled feathers among staff. CBS Nightly News anchor John Dickerson cited editorial independence concerns when he announced he was leaving the network in late 2025. Weeks later, Dickerson's co-anchor Maurice DuBois announced he was also leaving the anchor desk.
King's contract was due to expire in May, and given the shakeup under Weiss, many believed she would also be exiting the network.
King to Work on 'Special Projects'
King even addressed rumors she was on the chopping block in October 2025.
"All I can say is this: From what I'm being told inside this building … all I've been told by everybody in this building is that they want me here," she said at the time. "They like the job I'm doing. I like the job I'm doing!"
Insiders claimed the morning news host's team and network execs were able to find common ground on a reduced salary and workload during negotiations.
"She didn’t just take a pay cut. She traded hours, meetings, and daily grind for the freedom to do special segments and interviews she actually wants to do," one source noted.
Sources further explained King will be taking on "special projects" in her new part-time role.
"She's basically moving into a 'special projects' role," an insider claimed. "She can still headline big interviews, still be a face for the network, but she won't be chained to a morning show desk five days a week."
CBS top brass called the new setup a "win-win."
"It's a win-win. Gayle keeps her reputation, CBS keeps a marquee name, and the viewers don't lose her presence entirely," a network executive added.
"She's still the heart of CBS News," another source noted. "Just a smarter, happier, less stressed version of herself."
Meanwhile, King's former co-host Tony Dokoupil's promotion to Nightly News hasn't gone exactly as planned.
After suffering an on-air meltdown over teleprompter issues during his first night behind the Nightly News desk, Dokoupil and Weiss were slammed over a "fluff piece" on Secretary of State Marco Rubio.