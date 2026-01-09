EXCLUSIVE: CBS News 'Savior' Tony Dokoupil's Job 'Already At Risk' After 'Disastrous' Start to Evening News Helm

At least not that many people saw the gaffes – but that's not exactly a good thing.

Ratings for Dokoupil's Monday debut were significantly down across major advertising demographics. According to Nielsen data obtained by Radar, viewership was down 22 percent compared with the same day last year.

The numbers get worse when compared with other splashy anchor debuts on the Tiffany network – down 17 percent from the start of duo Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson, whom Dokoupil replaced; down 20 percent from Norah O’Donnell before them; and down a whopping 67 percent from Katie Couric's premiere in 2006.

One insider blasted the newscasts and the mistakes.

"Talk about amateur hour – CBS couldn’t even get through a 30-minute show without massive errors," the source shared. "And this guy is delusional enough to throw shade at Walter Cronkite?"