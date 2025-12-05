CBS Major Overhaul: Tony Dokoupil Being Eyed for Evening News Anchor... as Network 'Scrambles' to Fill Vacant Role After Maurice DuBois' Departure

According to the New York Post, executives have "scrambled" to sign CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil to a new contract that would name him the new Evening News anchor.

Dokoupil had reportedly been a frontrunner for the job already and was an in-house favorite of the controversial new "anti-woke" editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss.

The rushed replacement was necessitated after DuBois unexpectedly made public his departure in a lengthy Instagram message on Thursday, December 4.