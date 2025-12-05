Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > CBS

CBS Major Overhaul: Tony Dokoupil Being Eyed for Evening News Anchor... as Network 'Scrambles' to Fill Vacant Role After Maurice DuBois' Departure

split photo of Tony DoKoupil and Maurice DuBois
Source: mega

Tony Dokoupil is being eyed to take over the CBS Evening News from Maurice DuBois.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 5 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

CBS is apparently wasting little time in finding a replacement for Evening News anchor Maurice DuBois, RadarOnline.com can report.

DuBois announced his 20-year run with the network will end later this month.

Article continues below advertisement

DuBois 'Went Rogue'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
maurice dubois and john dickerson
Source: cbs

DuBois currently anchors the nightly newscast with John Dickerson

According to the New York Post, executives have "scrambled" to sign CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil to a new contract that would name him the new Evening News anchor.

Dokoupil had reportedly been a frontrunner for the job already and was an in-house favorite of the controversial new "anti-woke" editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss.

The rushed replacement was necessitated after DuBois unexpectedly made public his departure in a lengthy Instagram message on Thursday, December 4.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: mauriceduboistv/instagram

Insiders said DuBois was recently informed he was not "the future" of the evening news, but the plan was to announce the change sometime in the new year. That was, until the 60-year-old decided to jump the gun.

"He went rogue," one insider told the outlet, something CBS president Tom Cibrowski denied while saying he had "worked directly with Maurice for 2 weeks, who is a complete professional, on announcing his departure."

Article continues below advertisement

Moving Right Along

CBS Mornings Crew
Source: mega

Dokoupil is currently part of the CBS Mornings team.

DuBois broke the news of his leaving with a series of photos over the course of his tenure at the network, beginning with a recent photo of himself behind the CBS Evening News anchor desk.

The photos were paired with a sentimental caption in which he expressed his gratitude for the two decades spent at the network.

"Moving On: December 18th is the day of my last broadcast at CBS News," the anchor wrote in the post's caption. "It has been the Honor of a Lifetime. 21 years altogether, including my time at WCBS-TV in New York City."

"What a privilege! To be welcomed into your homes night after night, delivering the news / meeting extraordinary people and telling their stories," DuBois continued. "I’ll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships, and amazing memories. A couple weeks to go; until then, see you on The CBS Evening News every night at 6:30."

Article continues below advertisement

Dickerson's Departure

photo of john dickerson
Source: mega

John Dickerson announced his departure earlier this year.

DuBois' exit comes less than two months after his CBS Evening News co-anchor, John Dickerson, announced he was leaving the program in October, days after Weiss was appointed editor-in-chief of CBS News.

Dickerson took to Instagram to share the announcement on October 27.

He wrote: "Local news: At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time.

"I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me– the work, the audience's attention, and the honor of being a part of the network's history, and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who've made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Brooke Mueller, Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen's Legal Nightmare: Hollywood Wildman's Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller Demands $15Million for Child Support... and Wants To Be Paid In 30 Days

Rachel Maddow and Morning Joe team

MS NOW War Erupts: Joe Scarborough and Wife Mika Brzezinski Battling Rival Rachel Maddow Over Popularity as Network Undergoes Massive Rebrand

Bari Weiss and Her 'Woke'-Up Call

Photo of Bari Weiss
Source: THE FREE PRESS/YOUTUBE

New news boss Bari Weiss has been busy clearing house of 'woke' reporters.

As Radar reported, Weiss has been busy pushing CBS toward a more conservative direction – and has been eyeing Fox News' Bret Baier as potential talent she could poach to achieve her goals as CBS News' editor-in-chief.

Weiss was tapped for the job by right-leaning media mogul David Ellison, the Chairman and CEO of Paramount, the network's parent company.

She left her gig as an opinion writer at the New York Times in 2020 amid claims of "constant bullying" in an "illiberal environment."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.