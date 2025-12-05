CBS Major Overhaul: Tony Dokoupil Being Eyed for Evening News Anchor... as Network 'Scrambles' to Fill Vacant Role After Maurice DuBois' Departure
Dec. 5 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
CBS is apparently wasting little time in finding a replacement for Evening News anchor Maurice DuBois, RadarOnline.com can report.
DuBois announced his 20-year run with the network will end later this month.
DuBois 'Went Rogue'
According to the New York Post, executives have "scrambled" to sign CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil to a new contract that would name him the new Evening News anchor.
Dokoupil had reportedly been a frontrunner for the job already and was an in-house favorite of the controversial new "anti-woke" editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss.
The rushed replacement was necessitated after DuBois unexpectedly made public his departure in a lengthy Instagram message on Thursday, December 4.
Insiders said DuBois was recently informed he was not "the future" of the evening news, but the plan was to announce the change sometime in the new year. That was, until the 60-year-old decided to jump the gun.
"He went rogue," one insider told the outlet, something CBS president Tom Cibrowski denied while saying he had "worked directly with Maurice for 2 weeks, who is a complete professional, on announcing his departure."
Moving Right Along
DuBois broke the news of his leaving with a series of photos over the course of his tenure at the network, beginning with a recent photo of himself behind the CBS Evening News anchor desk.
The photos were paired with a sentimental caption in which he expressed his gratitude for the two decades spent at the network.
"Moving On: December 18th is the day of my last broadcast at CBS News," the anchor wrote in the post's caption. "It has been the Honor of a Lifetime. 21 years altogether, including my time at WCBS-TV in New York City."
"What a privilege! To be welcomed into your homes night after night, delivering the news / meeting extraordinary people and telling their stories," DuBois continued. "I’ll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships, and amazing memories. A couple weeks to go; until then, see you on The CBS Evening News every night at 6:30."
Dickerson's Departure
DuBois' exit comes less than two months after his CBS Evening News co-anchor, John Dickerson, announced he was leaving the program in October, days after Weiss was appointed editor-in-chief of CBS News.
Dickerson took to Instagram to share the announcement on October 27.
He wrote: "Local news: At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time.
"I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me– the work, the audience's attention, and the honor of being a part of the network's history, and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who've made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you."
Bari Weiss and Her 'Woke'-Up Call
As Radar reported, Weiss has been busy pushing CBS toward a more conservative direction – and has been eyeing Fox News' Bret Baier as potential talent she could poach to achieve her goals as CBS News' editor-in-chief.
Weiss was tapped for the job by right-leaning media mogul David Ellison, the Chairman and CEO of Paramount, the network's parent company.
She left her gig as an opinion writer at the New York Times in 2020 amid claims of "constant bullying" in an "illiberal environment."