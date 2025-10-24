Anti-Woke New CBS Boss Eyeing Fox News' Bret Baier for Key Position... as Bari Weiss 'Quietly Canvassing' for Top Conservative Amid Major Revamp

Moderate Weiss was given the mission to restore balance to CBS News when Ellison announced her hiring on October 6, after the Tiffany Network had been accused of going overly woke.

"We believe the majority of the country longs for news that is balanced and fact-based, and we want CBS to be their home," Ellison said about Weiss's big task, calling her a "proven champion of independent, principled journalism."

Weiss worked as an opinion writer at the New York Times before quitting in 2020 amid claims of "constant bullying" in an "illiberal environment."

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native went on to grow her voice in online journalism, co-founding the newsletter The Free Press in 2021. She grew it into a formidable media company, which was purchased by Ellison's Paramount Skydance for $150million earlier this year.

Weiss has been tasked with righting the ship at the network's flagship nightly news program, which saw a major overhaul in January before her arrival.

Norah O'Donnell was booted from her anchor seat, which she had held since 2019, and replaced by the team of John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois in January. The show took on a more magazine-style format, also featuring Washington D.C. correspondent Margaret Brennan and weather reporter Lonnie Quinn.

The revamp was a major miss with viewers, who fled in droves.

O'Donnell departed CBS Evening News with 4.8 million viewers, which has since dropped to 4.1 million.