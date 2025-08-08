Norah O’Donnell Plotting Major CBS Comeback Months After Exiting Network — 'She’s Been Lobbying Hard'

After five years anchoring CBS Evening News, O'Donnell bid farewell to her position in January with an emotional live send-off.

She was surprised by Oprah Winfrey with a montage video compiled of clips from over 1,300 interviews, including with the late Pope Francis and ex-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Winfrey gushed over O'Donnell's career accomplishments as she applauded the anchor for how she "made such a difference and informed our nation."

O'Donnell concluded her final Evening News broadcast by saying it was the "honor of a lifetime" to work on the program and thanked viewers and the production crew.