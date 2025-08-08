Norah O’Donnell Plotting Major CBS Comeback Months After Exiting Network — 'She’s Been Lobbying Hard'
Norah O'Donnell is said to be plotting a major CBS comeback months after ditching her position at the anchor desk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While sources claimed O'Donnell is angling hard to revive her career, insiders said she's "delusional" to think she can climb her way back to the top at the network.
An Emotional Goodbye... Featuring Oprah
After five years anchoring CBS Evening News, O'Donnell bid farewell to her position in January with an emotional live send-off.
She was surprised by Oprah Winfrey with a montage video compiled of clips from over 1,300 interviews, including with the late Pope Francis and ex-Vice President Kamala Harris.
Winfrey gushed over O'Donnell's career accomplishments as she applauded the anchor for how she "made such a difference and informed our nation."
O'Donnell concluded her final Evening News broadcast by saying it was the "honor of a lifetime" to work on the program and thanked viewers and the production crew.
'Living in a Fantasy'
While O'Donnell was no longer behind the Evening News desk, she remained at the network working as a senior correspondent contributing to programs like 60 Minutes.
Now that CBS is undergoing a major shake-up after parent company Paramount was acquired by Skydance Media, sources claimed O'Donnell wants her old gig back.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, a source said: "She's living in a fantasy.
"The new Skydance bosses are cleaning house, and Norah is yesterday's news."
O'Donnell's Toxic Attitude?
The Insider further claimed O'Donnell's transition earlier this year wasn't solely based on declining ratings – her alleged toxic attitude played a factor in the decision.
A veteran producer added: "She was cold, tough to work with, and burned too many bridges."
O'Donnell has reportedly tried to position herself as a "savior" the network desperately needs for the new Skydance team.
"She's been lobbying hard," a source claimed. "But they're looking forward, not backward. And definitely not at her."
As RadarOnline.com reported, CBS has been in a free fall as of late.
The network faced intense backlash after it made the controversial decision to axe beloved late-night host Stephen Colbert days after he criticized Paramount's $16million settlement with Donald Trump, which the host called a "big fat bribe."
Insiders warned Paramount's pending merger with Skydance could result in openly anti-Trump talent like Colbert and Jon Stewart being fired.
Trump has been a vocal critic of legacy networks and has specifically called out CBS for having "no talent."
After Trump ripped the late night host, he set his sights on Gayle King after she ruffled conservatives' feathers by interviewing queer icon Bob the Drag Queen.
He wrote in an unhinged post: "Gayle King's career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!"
An insider warned the network needed to rethink its programming if its wants to win back viewers.
They explained: "The audience doesn’t want woke. It doesn’t like progressive and provocative bookings. The morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy, and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations."