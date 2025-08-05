'Gayle King's Career Is Over!': Trump Bashes 'CBS Mornings' Host For Having 'No Talent' and 'No Strength' As Ratings For TV Program Tank
President Trump is not done lashing out at CBS, or its liberal program hosts, RadarOnline.com can report.
After boasting about the firing of Late Show host Stephen Colbert, the president has set his sights on another embattled presenter – CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Oprah Winfrey's bestie has come under intense fire for her "woke" guests and focus on DEI at the morning show, and could soon be out of a job.
Late Monday night, Trump joined in on the bash bus, posting to his Truth Social platform: "Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!"
King, who reportedly makes $15million a year, recently ruffled conservative feathers when she interviewed RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen, who had been promoting his "gender-bending" novel Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert.
An insider went off: "The audience doesn’t want woke. It doesn’t like progressive and provocative bookings."
Meanwhile, ratings for the show have plummeted to fewer than two million viewers, plunging the show into last place.
The source added: "The morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy, and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations."
Eye Spy
President Trump has taken particular pride in the turmoil at CBS after parent company Paramount finally finalized its multi-billion-dollar merger with Skydance Media, a move that hinged perilously on the approval of the Federal Communications Commission.
Earlier this year, 60 Minutes executive producer and leader Bill Owens suddenly quit his job in light of the network's financial settlement with the White House after Trump claimed the news program deceptively edited an interview with his election opponent Kamala Harris. Owens left after saying he is no longer able to produce the show he wants.
And the president took a personal victory lap after the network announced the abrupt cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, even as the program is the top-rated late-night show.
Colbert Retort
Just days before his show's cancellation, Colbert branded the CBS settlement "a big fat bribe," suggesting that Paramount's choice to sever ties with the late-night talk show was not merely a business decision but rather a politically motivated action under outside pressure.
Trump added fuel to that fire when he took to Truth Social to celebrate, writing: "I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings."
Not Enjoying the View
While King's future at CBS now hangs in the balance, other networks are hastily reevaluating their own liberal shows. With The View on a summer hiatus, ABC execs are scrambling to figure out how the wildly left-leaning show became a platform for more than 100 liberal guests in the first half of 2025, with zero conservatives appearing with opposing viewpoints.
Media Research Center's NewsBusters analyzed the numbers, revealing that 102 left-wingers appeared on the daytime chat show to help echo the cohosts' progressive viewpoints. At the same time, not a single guest presented a perspective that challenged Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro. The panel's only conservative is Alyssa Farah Griffin.
"Top brass wants change, fast," an insider fished. "They’re terrified this becomes an election-year scandal."