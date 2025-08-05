'Gayle King's Career Is Over!': Trump Bashes 'CBS Mornings' Host For Having 'No Talent' and 'No Strength' As Ratings For TV Program Tank

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Oprah Winfrey's bestie has come under intense fire for her "woke" guests and focus on DEI at the morning show, and could soon be out of a job.

Late Monday night, Trump joined in on the bash bus, posting to his Truth Social platform: "Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!"

King, who reportedly makes $15million a year, recently ruffled conservative feathers when she interviewed RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen, who had been promoting his "gender-bending" novel Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert.

An insider went off: "The audience doesn’t want woke. It doesn’t like progressive and provocative bookings."

Meanwhile, ratings for the show have plummeted to fewer than two million viewers, plunging the show into last place.

The source added: "The morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy, and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations."