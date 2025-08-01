'It's An Insane Asylum Now': 'The View' Slammed For Booking Zero Conservative Guests in 2025 — After Show's Warned It's 'Next to Be Pulled Off Air'
The View has faced backlash for not booking any conservative guests from January to July this year, despite warnings it could be yanked off-air, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A study by the Media Research Center's NewsBuster analyzed every episode from January 6 through July 25 and found The View hosted 102 left-leaning guests and zero conservative guests.
Anti-Trump Panel
It's no secret The View has long been left-leaning.
Co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Joy Behar have been outspoken critics of Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers. While Alyssa Farrah Griffin served in Trump's first administration, she previously confessed she voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and regularly sides with her co-hosts on political issues discussed on the show.
Following the stunning Media Research Center study, Fox News contributor Guy Benson reportedly said the program has turned into an "insane asylum" during an appearance on Fox & Friends.
Fairness Doctrine
Benson mocked the 102 liberal guests "seems a little low" for The View.
He said: "I am actually surprised by this because 102 seems a little low.
"What's interesting (is)… the left talked for years about bringing back the fairness doctrine. This was an obsession of theirs to try to clamp down on the success of (conservative) talk radio. If they had succeeded and had gotten the fairness doctrine, The View would be out of business for that reason alone. That would be basically illegal."
Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt quipped: "So The View only has one view?"
Brian Kilmeade added the study revealed the "least surprising stat ever."
He added: "They used to be somewhat balanced. Barbara Walters started this to get some political points of view – no script – and just get a conversation going, and let us know what women talk about when they're together. Then what happened? It ends up being an angry Democratic show."
As RadarOnline.com reported, The View was warned they could be the next left-leaning show to be pulled off-air during the Trump administration following Behar's rant about the president.
Joy Behar Prompts White House Warning
During July 23rd's episode of the program, Behar unleashed on Trump while discussing the Commander-in-Chief, accusing former President Barack Obama of "treason."
Behar told the panel: "The thing about him is he is so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not. Trim. Smart. Handsome. Happily married. And can sing Al Green’s song Let’s Stay Together better than Al Green."
Her comments prompted a stern warning from Trump's spokesperson, saying, "She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air," about Stephen Colbert's late-night show being axed.
White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers also fired back: "Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It's no surprise that The View's ratings hit an all-time low last year."