Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > The View

'It's An Insane Asylum Now': 'The View' Slammed For Booking Zero Conservative Guests in 2025 — After Show's Warned It's 'Next to Be Pulled Off Air'

Photo of 'The View' panelists
Source: The View/YouTube

'The View' has come under fire for its lack of conservative guests.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The View has faced backlash for not booking any conservative guests from January to July this year, despite warnings it could be yanked off-air, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A study by the Media Research Center's NewsBuster analyzed every episode from January 6 through July 25 and found The View hosted 102 left-leaning guests and zero conservative guests.

Article continues below advertisement

Anti-Trump Panel

Photo of 'The View' hosts
Source: ABC

'The View' co-hosts have been critical of Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers.

It's no secret The View has long been left-leaning.

Co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Joy Behar have been outspoken critics of Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers. While Alyssa Farrah Griffin served in Trump's first administration, she previously confessed she voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and regularly sides with her co-hosts on political issues discussed on the show.

Following the stunning Media Research Center study, Fox News contributor Guy Benson reportedly said the program has turned into an "insane asylum" during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Fairness Doctrine

Photo of Joy Behar and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar recently scolded Trump on live TV while discussing his 'treason' accusations against Barack Obama.

Benson mocked the 102 liberal guests "seems a little low" for The View.

He said: "I am actually surprised by this because 102 seems a little low.

"What's interesting (is)… the left talked for years about bringing back the fairness doctrine. This was an obsession of theirs to try to clamp down on the success of (conservative) talk radio. If they had succeeded and had gotten the fairness doctrine, The View would be out of business for that reason alone. That would be basically illegal."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's spokesperson warned the show could be the next program to be pulled off-air for anti-MAGA remarks.

Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt quipped: "So The View only has one view?"

Brian Kilmeade added the study revealed the "least surprising stat ever."

He added: "They used to be somewhat balanced. Barbara Walters started this to get some political points of view – no script – and just get a conversation going, and let us know what women talk about when they're together. Then what happened? It ends up being an angry Democratic show."

As RadarOnline.com reported, The View was warned they could be the next left-leaning show to be pulled off-air during the Trump administration following Behar's rant about the president.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts

'GMA' Co-Host Robin Roberts' Long Absence From Show Sparks Concern About Her Future On Morning Program — After ABC Announced Big Network Shakeup

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell

EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell Family Claims Epstein's Madame Was 'Targeted' While Under Suicide Watch and 'Deprived Sleep and Food' During Trial... As They Continue To Fight For Her Freedom

Joy Behar Prompts White House Warning

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers called Behar 'an irrelevant loser' after her tirade.

During July 23rd's episode of the program, Behar unleashed on Trump while discussing the Commander-in-Chief, accusing former President Barack Obama of "treason."

Behar told the panel: "The thing about him is he is so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not. Trim. Smart. Handsome. Happily married. And can sing Al Green’s song Let’s Stay Together better than Al Green."

Her comments prompted a stern warning from Trump's spokesperson, saying, "She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air," about Stephen Colbert's late-night show being axed.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers also fired back: "Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It's no surprise that The View's ratings hit an all-time low last year."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.