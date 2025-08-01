EXCLUSIVE: How Katy Perry's Very Famous Ex Is 'Eyeing Her Up' in Wake of Heartbreaking Orlando Bloom Split

Newly-single songbird Katy Perry is being eyed up by her bedhopping ex-boyfriend John Mayer.

Perry is still reeling over her split from Orlando Bloom, 48, her fiancé and partner of nine years, and sources tell RadarOnline.com Mayer is now "preparing to step into the gap."

Her Bloom breakup was officially confirmed earlier this month after months of speculation.

The couple, who first met at an In-N-Out burger restaurant following the 2016 Golden Globes, had a high-profile relationship that saw them engaged in 2019 and welcome their daughter Daisy Dove in 2020.