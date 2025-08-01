EXCLUSIVE: How Katy Perry's Very Famous Ex Is 'Eyeing Her Up' in Wake of Heartbreaking Orlando Bloom Split
Newly-single songbird Katy Perry is being eyed up by her bedhopping ex-boyfriend John Mayer.
Perry is still reeling over her split from Orlando Bloom, 48, her fiancé and partner of nine years, and sources tell RadarOnline.com Mayer is now "preparing to step into the gap."
Her Bloom breakup was officially confirmed earlier this month after months of speculation.
The couple, who first met at an In-N-Out burger restaurant following the 2016 Golden Globes, had a high-profile relationship that saw them engaged in 2019 and welcome their daughter Daisy Dove in 2020.
Despite the amicable tone struck by their representatives, those close to Perry suggest that the split has left her emotionally raw and that Mayer is ready to "step in."
An insider claimed: "John and Katy have a good relationship these days, they even spent time together last November at Sabrina Carpenter's concert in L.A.
"When he heard about her and Orlando, John didn't hesitate to reach out. He's very charming and is currently playing the role of supportive friend, but ultimately, he wants to be with her again."
"He's always said she's one of the most attractive women he's ever dated and openly admires her, so if she's open to reconnecting or dating again, he'd be over the moon," the source claimed.
Mayer's reputation as a Hollywood lothario is well established.
Over the years, he has been linked to stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian.
His on-off relationship with Perry, spanning from 2012 to 2015, was marked by intense chemistry and volatility.
Perry once described their 2013 collaboration Who You Love as a reflection of the emotional highs and lows they experienced.
"Relationships are kind of like riding a bull. You hang on for dear life and sometimes you get a little buck here and there, but you get back on," she said at the time.
Our source claimed: "Katy ended things with John because she struggled with his unpredictable behavior. He'd get close to her, then suddenly pull away. He claimed he wanted to settle down but wasn't prepared for it, and she grew exhausted trying to support him through it.
"Their relationship was his longest, and it was tough for him to come to terms with its end. He wrote numerous songs about it and even now talks about it as if it were a major regret."
Even after Perry began dating Bloom, Mayer publicly acknowledged his lingering feelings for her.
In 2017, he revealed his single Still Feel Like Your Man was about Perry, singing in the tune: "I still keep your shampoo in my shower."
Meanwhile, Bloom has been embracing a more bachelor-like lifestyle. After his split from Perry, he was spotted attending high-profile events across Europe, including the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, followed by yacht parties in Rome.
His social media posts, featuring quotes about loneliness and emotional pain, have done little to quell speculation he's enjoying sewing his wild oats again.
A source said: "The way Orlando has acted has seriously bruised Katy's ego. She's feeling deeply hurt and embarrassed by how he's handling their split, behaving like a single guy out partying, while she's stuck on the road working hard to keep things going. It's frustrating and really disheartening for her."
The insider believes this might have opened the door for Mayer's advances. They said: "Having a little fling with John, even if it doesn't last, could really help her right now.
"She needs to be reminded that she's still wanted, and John has always made her feel that way. Though he wasn't always emotionally available when they were together, the good moments were unforgettable."
"It makes sense for her to at least give it a try," the source added.