EXCLUSIVE: 'Tubby' Tom Selleck Sparks Major Health Fears — As Former 'Friends' Hottie Is 'Eating Himself To Death' And Struggling With 'Secret Fast Food Addiction'
Tom Selleck's friends and loved ones are concerned for the TV icon, who is now believed to have gained more than 100 pounds due to his "secret fast food addiction," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Magnum P.I. star is said to be grieving the axing of his popular CBS drama Blue Bloods by stuffing his face with all he can find.
Selleck's Love Of Food
"Tom’s down in the dumps. Bingeing on fast food and chips takes the blues away, if only for a little while, but he’s not doing himself any favors," an insider claimed.
"He swore to his wife, Jillie, he'd try to slim down, but he appears to have put more weight on since losing his Blue Bloods gig," the source continued. "He gorges on junk food outside of the house because he must know she wouldn't approve.
"Everyone understands he's heartbroken about losing the show – playing Frank Regan was his DNA. But it's over now, and he's in a rut. He's neglecting his health and facing some serious consequences as a result."
The 80-year-old's eating habits have taken a major toll on his body, leading to a more painful life, according to the insider.
'Eating Himself Into The Grave'
"It’s just going to get worse unless he kicks the fatty-food addiction and gets on an age-appropriate exercise program," the source explained. "The show’s cancellation hit him much harder than people realize. He’s more and more sad about it, especially with the spinoff that doesn’t include him."
Selleck's Blue Bloods co-star, Donnie Wahlberg, is currently working on the upcoming spinoff, Boston Blue, where he will reprise his role of detective Danny Reagan; a show the Friends alum isn't believed to be a part of.
The actor is now said to be focused on food instead of lining up more future roles.
"People are very worried about Tom and fear he's eating himself into the grave with a fork and knife," the insider continued.
Florida-based Dr Gabe Mirkin, who has never treated Selleck, is also concerned for the star's uncertain future.
He noted: "He looks like he weighs at least 350 pounds. His massive abdominal obesity means that he may already be insulin resistant, has a very high likelihood of already being diabetic, and is at increased risk for a heart attack or a stroke.”
Dr Mirkin also warned Selleck "needs immediate supervision to start a program of supervised exercise, and a plant-based diet to treat his high risk for diabetes, a heart attack, and stroke."
"He is in immediate danger for all of these problems," he said.
Earlier this year, Selleck was by his lonely self on his 80th birthday, as the iconic actor was seen solo at a McDonald's drive-thru lunch.
'Desperate' For A Job
Selleck looked down in the dumps as he ate alone in his truck in Thousand Oaks, California, witnesses previously claimed. At the time, a source claimed "desperate for work" Selleck was "calling in every favor" he could think of, including reaching out to the cast of Friends.
The insider said: "People might not realize how close he is with the Friends cast from back when the Magnum, P.I. hunk famously played a love interest of (Courteney) Cox's character, Monica Geller.
"They all loved him when he was on the show. He's hoping Jennifer (Aniston) and Courteney will lend him a hand."
Selleck's role on the NBC show earned him an Emmy nomination in 2000.
In May, Selleck was once again spotted looking bloated near his 65-acre ranch in Ojai," as a friend warned at the time: "He's looking smashed and disheveled.
"The last thing Tom should be doing is going to restaurants and posing happily in front of greasy burgers. It's like watching a trainwreck in slow motion."