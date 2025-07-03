EXCLUSIVE: Fears Explode For Tubby Tom Selleck as Bitter, Bloaty 'Blue Bloods' Has-Been Shows Off Bulging Belly
Bloated Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck is dangerously overweight and RadarOnline.com can reveal pals fear the ailing actor's raging food addiction has him on a fast track to an early death.
The 79-year-old TV icon looked dazed as he ran his hand through his hair when he was spotted looking shockingly bloated and unhealthy in late May near his 65-acre ranch in Ojai, California.
"He's looking smashed and disheveled. The last thing Tom should be doing is going to restaurants and posing happily in front of greasy burgers. It's like watching a trainwreck in slow motion," warned a friend.
Retirement Struggle
They added: "One shocking recent photo – with his big gut sticking out – makes it painfully obvious he's lost all self-control and is eating himself to death. He's too stubborn to admit he needs help, and it's killing him."
Sources also say the 6-foot-4 tall former Magnum, P.I. stud has packed on 100 pounds since his heartthrob heyday – ballooning to at least 285 pounds – and his massive belly has left him looking "uncomfortable and exhausted."
His wife Jillie Mack, 67, "begs" him to eat healthy, but he often ignores her warnings – even when it's for the sake of his own survival, sources said.
"Tom's aware of the health risks with his size. That's what's so disturbing. The warnings are there. What matters now is whether he listens," said a source.
Clearly, he's not.
But sources claimed he's battling crippling health issues – including arthritis – and taking steroid-based medications to reduce inflammation and manage his pain.
"Steroids like prednisone are known to cause weight gain by increasing appetite," noted a source. "Tom is taking more and more medications and wound up more depressed – while self-medicating with food."
Meanwhile, insiders say the Three Men and a Baby actor has been humiliated after the Blue Bloods bosses decided to cancel the CBS cop drama.
Selleck's long-running series had been a purpose-filled outlet in the later phase of his career, but now he's forced to step into deeper isolation behind ranch gates.
"Tom's health is being impacted on all sides. He just sits around most of the time and thinks about food," a friend added. "He doesn't seem to care anymore and that's what makes this so sad. If he keeps living like this, the consequences could be deadly... and they'll be deadly consequences."