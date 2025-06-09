How Tom Selleck Has Become 'Hermit' at 63-Acre Ranch As He Rages Over 'Blue Bloods' Spin-Off Show Snub
Tom Selleck has become a "hermit" on his 63-acre ranch after the cancellation of the beloved CBS series, Blue Bloods.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the actor was left "livid" with the network for launching a spin-off series about his own show – which left him wanting to take legal action.
Ranch Life
Following the wrap of Blue Bloods after 14 years, the iconic actor, 80, headed to his 63-acre estate to help heal his pain.
It was reported Selleck was "left in tears" over the devastating news that CBS canceled the hit show and decided to release a spin-off.
But despite his career chaos, Selleck still has his stunning property that features a handful of incredible amenities to help keep his mind off the drama – including stables, a tennis court and a swimming pool.
It also features a guest house, golf green, chicken coop, large circular fire pit, water fountain, hiking trails and private helipad – so there's a lot to keep him busy.
Selleck has owned the property for over three decades, so he put a lot of finishing touches on it – including the landscaping and flowers.
During his free time, Selleck said he rides around his estate to soak in all of his work and see all the flowers blooming.
He added: "When it's coldest, one of them blooms and another one comes in. I know it sounds stupid, but I just watch them grow."
Back in 2020, Selleck gave credit to his stunning property for helping keep him "sane."
He told People magazine: "I'm a fairly private person. And I've always treasured the balance between work and time with my family. It's always about them.
"My relationships and my ranch keep me sane."
Fears Of Losing His Ranch
After the iconic show was canceled by CBS, Selleck admitted he is worried he will no longer be able to afford his 63-acre ranch.
At the time, he said on CBS Sunday Morning: "You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place."
"Seriously, that’s an issue? If you stopped working?," host Tracy Smith asked the actor.
Selleck responded: "That’s always an issue. If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!"
Before turning 80 and the cancellation of the show, Selleck insisted he had no plans to quit acting when Blue Bloods came to an end.
He explained on the morning show: "As an actor, you never lose – I don’t lose, anyway – that sense that every time I finish a job, it’s my last job. I like the fact that there's no excuses.
"You just go to work and you do the work. And I have a lot of reverence for what I call ‘the work,’ and I love it. And I’d like to keep doing it."
Selleck's Rage Against CBS
Months after the show wrapped, Selleck was still "livid" over the network's decision after working on the show for so many years.
According to insiders, the actor was considering taking legal action against the network for "ageism" after a spin-off series starring Donnie Wahlberg, 55, who played his on-screen son – received the green light.
The Daily Mail insider said: "Tom is considering suing CBS for ageism over canceling Blue Bloods and spinning it off. He is absolutely livid about it, especially as ratings were strong when it was cancelled."
Loyal fans of the series also launched a petition for CBS to reverse their decision and bring back the show – but it wasn't successful.