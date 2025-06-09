How Tom Selleck Has Become 'Hermit' at 63-Acre Ranch As He Rages Over 'Blue Bloods' Spin-Off Show Snub

Following the wrap of Blue Bloods after 14 years, the iconic actor, 80, headed to his 63-acre estate to help heal his pain.

It was reported Selleck was "left in tears" over the devastating news that CBS canceled the hit show and decided to release a spin-off.

But despite his career chaos, Selleck still has his stunning property that features a handful of incredible amenities to help keep his mind off the drama – including stables, a tennis court and a swimming pool.

It also features a guest house, golf green, chicken coop, large circular fire pit, water fountain, hiking trails and private helipad – so there's a lot to keep him busy.