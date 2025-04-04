EXCLUSIVE: Out-to-Pasture Tom Selleck, 80, 'Furiously Demanding Role in Blue Bloods Spin-Off' as He's Convinced 'Retirement Could Kill Him'

"Having just turned 80, everyone thought Tom would be happy to stop and smell the roses, but he'd apparently rather work in Hollywood than on his ranch," our insider said. “That spin-off deal blindsided him and really got TV gigs, cameos, even commercials – anything that will put him back in front of the camera."

One of Selleck's passion projects is another Jesse Stone TV movie, which has been stuck in development for years.

This would be the 10th film in the franchise if Selleck can get it off the ground.

CBS produced the first eight installments – and the most recent one, Lost in Paradise, aired on Hallmark Channel in 2015.

"Tom still wants to get this Jesse Stone movie going and won't give up on it," our insider said.

But Selleck seems to be running into headwinds from Hollywood honchos, and our source revealed he's also getting blowback from his wife, Jillie Mack, 67.