EXCLUSIVE: Out-to-Pasture Tom Selleck, 80, 'Furiously Demanding Role in Blue Bloods Spin-Off' as He's Convinced 'Retirement Could Kill Him'
Former TV stud Tom Selleck was put out to pasture when his popular cop drama Blue Bloods got the hook, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the flickering star is itching to get back to work rather than fade out into the sunset of his 63-acre ranch in California.
And he's said to be raging over being shut out of Boston Blue, an upcoming spin-off of his canceled cop show and demanding as he is convinced retirement will be the death of him – and is "furiously demanding" a part on the series, according to our insiders.
"Having just turned 80, everyone thought Tom would be happy to stop and smell the roses, but he'd apparently rather work in Hollywood than on his ranch," our insider said. “That spin-off deal blindsided him and really got TV gigs, cameos, even commercials – anything that will put him back in front of the camera."
One of Selleck's passion projects is another Jesse Stone TV movie, which has been stuck in development for years.
This would be the 10th film in the franchise if Selleck can get it off the ground.
CBS produced the first eight installments – and the most recent one, Lost in Paradise, aired on Hallmark Channel in 2015.
"Tom still wants to get this Jesse Stone movie going and won't give up on it," our insider said.
But Selleck seems to be running into headwinds from Hollywood honchos, and our source revealed he's also getting blowback from his wife, Jillie Mack, 67.
EXCLUSIVE: The Secret Reason Behind Shaky Singer Demi Lovato's Trembling Hands – And How it Has Friends Worried It's a Sign She is Headed for 'Another Downward Spiral'
"Jillie must be upset," our insider said. "He promised her he'd take it easier after he turned 80, but that's clearly not happening."
As previously reported, Selleck made no big deal out of his milestone birthday, eating a fast-food lunch by himself in his truck before having a "nice and quiet" dinner out with his family.
Our source said: "No one's going to force Tom into retirement.
"He's stubborn as a mule and has his mind set to keep going – even if it kills him."