EXCLUSIVE: The Secret Reason Behind Shaky Singer Demi Lovato's Trembling Hands – And How it Has Friends Worried It's a Sign She is Headed for 'Another Downward Spiral'

Shaky singer Demi Lovato's trembling hands were on display in a recent cooking video that she shared online – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the bride-to-be was just suffering jittery nerves triggered by the stress of planning her humongous wedding to musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes!

In the TikTok kitchen clip that sent her fans into a spin, Lovato admitted to being "nervous" about roasting a chicken, but later assured fans she was okay.

However, an insider has now reassured us: "Demi wants to be involved in every little detail of the wedding planning, and it's getting to her. She's feeling overwhelmed."