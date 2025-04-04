Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Secret Reason Behind Shaky Singer Demi Lovato's Trembling Hands – And How it Has Friends Worried It's a Sign She is Headed for 'Another Downward Spiral'

demi lovato trembling hands video not addiction
Source: DDLOVATO/TIKTOK

Demi Lovato's trembling hands in a cookery video sparked wild speculation and panic among her fans.

April 4 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Shaky singer Demi Lovato's trembling hands were on display in a recent cooking video that she shared online – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the bride-to-be was just suffering jittery nerves triggered by the stress of planning her humongous wedding to musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes!

In the TikTok kitchen clip that sent her fans into a spin, Lovato admitted to being "nervous" about roasting a chicken, but later assured fans she was okay.

However, an insider has now reassured us: "Demi wants to be involved in every little detail of the wedding planning, and it's getting to her. She's feeling overwhelmed."

demi lovato trembling hands video not addiction
Source: DDLOVATO/TIKTOK

Wedding stress was behind Lovato's tremors, well-placed sources told us.

The Tell Me You Love Me songbird, 32, and her boyfriend, 34, are said to be getting hitched later this year after announcing their engagement in December 2023.

"She is trying to stay calm and focused as they plan the venue and all the other details," our insider added. "But clearly, it's stressing her out – and her friends wish she would leave the planning to the professionals."

According to the source, the event and the guest list have grown to "enormous proportions" as Lovato is desperate to keep any of the couple's friends and family from feeling left out.

demi lovato trembling hands video not addiction
Source: MEGA

Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes is busy with his band's tour, leaving Lovato overwhelmed by wedding preparations, our sources say.

Our insider also revealed Lutes has career responsibilities to focus on as he and his band perform a 12-date stint at San Diego's House of Blues and he can't hold her hand 24/7.

"That's making matters worse," the source added. "He won't be of much help. It's all too much, and pals worry that if Demi doesn't relax, she'll have a meltdown!"

Bipolar Demi has endured physical and mental health woes over the years, including eating disorders, depression and substance abuse.

demi lovato trembling hands video not addiction
Source: MEGA

Friends fear Lovato's mounting wedding anxiety could lead to another broken engagement for the singer.

The recovering addict had a near-fatal overdose in 2018 after taking opiates laced with fentanyl and suffering strokes and a heart attack.

Now, friends said they worry that rattled Lovato may even call off the wedding and break the engagement – like she did in 2020 with former fiancé Max Ehrich.

Our insider said: "She started freaking out about the wedding and whether she was making a huge mistake and eventually nixed it.

"No one wants to see a repeat performance of that – because Jordan's a nice guy."

