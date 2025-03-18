EXCLUSIVE: How Tragic Anna Nicole Smith 'Couldn't Handle the Pain' of Son's Drug Overdose Death — Five Months Before Her Passing

Back in 2006, ABC News reported a private autopsy conducted on Smith’s son revealed details about his tragic death.

The 20-year-old's cause of death was an accidental overdose caused by a combination of methadone and two antidepressant drugs.

At the time, Cyril Wecht, a U.S. pathologist who conducted a private autopsy, said Smith's son had methadone, Zoloft and Lexapro in his system, which produced a lethal "cumulative effect on the central nervous system."

He told The Associated Press: "The fact that we have these drugs and the levels of the drugs overwhelmingly and most logically point to this being a tragic, accidental, drug-related death."

Wecht added: “The fact that we have these drugs and the levels of the drugs overwhelmingly and most logically point to this being a tragic, accidental, drug-related death. No one has suggested anything having to do with drug addiction in this boy [Daniel Wayne Smith].”