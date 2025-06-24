It's Over? Orlando Bloom Set To Attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Wedding 'As a Single Man' — As Katy Perry 'Split' Rumors Ramp Up

As split rumors continue to swirl, reports claimed Bloom is headed to the "wedding of the century" without his lady by his side.

A source told TMZ: "He's the life of the party and he's gonna hit the dance floor hard," and added he may even "sneak away with Leonardo DiCaprio for some bar crawling."

Another source told the outlet: "90 percent of the people at the wedding are kinda boring, but 10 percent are really fun, including Orlando, Leo and Jeff (Bezos). It's gonna be a great party!"

Unfortunately, Perry is not able to attend due to prior commitments with her current tour.

The wedding is set to kick off on June 26th and a massive amount of stars, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and even members of the Trump family, are expected to attend the lavish event.