Orlando Bloom

It's Over? Orlando Bloom Set To Attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Wedding 'As a Single Man' — As Katy Perry 'Split' Rumors Ramp Up

Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

The couple has been engaged since 2019 and already called off their wedding once.

June 24 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Orlando Bloom has dropped another hint he has split with singer Katy Perry.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actor is "set to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding as a single man" as rumors swirl his own engagement to the singer has come to an end.

Flying Solo

orlando bloom katy perry real estate battle montecito mansion carl westcott
Source: MEGA

Bloom is headed to the 'wedding of the century' without his lady by his side.

As split rumors continue to swirl, reports claimed Bloom is headed to the "wedding of the century" without his lady by his side.

A source told TMZ: "He's the life of the party and he's gonna hit the dance floor hard," and added he may even "sneak away with Leonardo DiCaprio for some bar crawling."

Another source told the outlet: "90 percent of the people at the wedding are kinda boring, but 10 percent are really fun, including Orlando, Leo and Jeff (Bezos). It's gonna be a great party!"

Unfortunately, Perry is not able to attend due to prior commitments with her current tour.

The wedding is set to kick off on June 26th and a massive amount of stars, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and even members of the Trump family, are expected to attend the lavish event.

Wedding Tension

katy perry orlando bloom veteran mansion dispute
Source: MEGA

Perry has been friends with Sánchez for many years and even attended her lavish bachelorette party.

The couple, whose relationship was already in trouble, was arguing over upcoming nuptials because Bloom plans to still attend the event, even though Perry isn't.

The insider dished to the Daily Mail: "Katy feels like they're really her friends more than his, and yet he's the one going to the wedding.

"And he's insistent that he goes, which annoys her because he's not particularly close to either of them. She feels like it's a 'f--- you' to her from him."

Space Fight

katy perry orlando bloom spark kidnapping security alert
Source: MEGA

Perry and Bloom have been arguing over her space trip.

Back in early April, Perry was on board for the historic eight-minute trip to space with an all-female crew.

The singer was joined by journalist Gayle King and Sánchez for the journey to space with the Jeff Bezos-founded tech company.

After landing back on Earth, the event resulted in a massive amount of criticism — even from fellow celebrities.

As social media ripped Perry for her "dramatic" return to land and kissing the ground after exiting the spaceship, she wasn't receiving the "support" she hoped for from her own fiancé.

An insider told Daily Mail: "He told her the whole thing looked ridiculous. He said it was cringeworthy. Embarrassing. This was in the middle of a fight, and it hurt her feelings.

"Of course she was hurt. Imagine going to space — motherf------ space — and your partner isn't impressed. She hoped he'd be more supportive."

The couple started dating in 2016 after meeting at the Golden Globes that year and called it quits in March 2017.

They rekindled their romance in 2018 and got engaged in 2019, but put their 2020 wedding on hold.

It was recently reported the two have "grown apart" and "never set a wedding date."

They share one daughter together, a daughter named Daisy Dove.

katy perry orlando bloom pregnancy rumors
Source: MEGA

Perry and Bloom share one daughter together, Daisy Dove.

