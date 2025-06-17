Your tip
Arnold Schwarzenegger Rages About Illegal Immigrants Live On Television and Declares 'Give Something Back' To America — As 'The View' Host Joy Behar Looks 'Mad' Over Wild Rant

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger weighed in on the immigration debate.

June 17 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Arnold Schwarzenegger had an icy response when Joy Behar asked his opinion on The View of the ongoing immigration protests, RadarOnline.com can share.

Instead of "taking the bait" – as many people claimed online – the former governor spoke positively on his own immigration experience.

His answer seemed to take Joy Behar by surprise.

Schwarzenegger stopped by the morning show to promote Season 2 of his Netflix series Fubar. But given his personal and political past, the liberal-leaning ladies asked him to weigh in on the current debate.

Cutting right to the chase, Behar asked the 77-year-old "You are an immigrant yourself - an immigrant of the country. Did you have a visceral reaction to what they're doing - what ICE is doing?"

His answer seemed to stun and silence the panel.

"I'm so proud and happy that I was embraced by the American people like that," he gushed. "Imagine - I came here at the age of 21 with absolutely nothing. And then to create a career like that. "I mean, in no other country in the world could you do that."

The box office superstar credited America for making all of his successes possible, including his bodybuilding career, acting career and then becoming governor.

"All of this is because of America," he said as the audience roared with approving applause.

Millions of people around the country have been protesting ICE immigration raids.

The governator went on to tout the "responsibility" his fellow immigrants have when they come to America – including following the rules.

"We've got to do things legal," he said. "That is the most important thing.

"You've got to do things legal, and those people that are doing illegal things in America, and they’re the foreigners, they are not smart, because, when you come to America, you’re a guest, and you have to behave like a guest."

Schwarzenegger provided an example: "When I go to someone’s house, and I’m a guest, then I will do everything I can, keep things clean and to make my bed and to do everything that is the right thing to do rather than committing a crime, or being abusive or something like that, so that doesn’t really work in this country."

Armed troops have struggled to keep the peace.

When pushed about the ICE response to protests in his home state, Schwarzenegger did not defend his immigrant brethren.

"You have a responsibility as an immigrant to give back to America and to pay back to America and go and do something for your community for no money whatsoever. Give something back to after-school programs, Special Olympics, or whatever it is, make this a better place," he said.

Online, fans praised the famed Republican for not taking the Behar bait and criticizing the government.

"Arnie terminated your attempt to sway him into your terrible political rhetoric," one person tweeted.

Another agreed: "I was NOT expecting this! And neither did Joy Behar, apparently. The woman from The View expected him to say 'ICE BAD!' Nice try, ladies."

While a third echoed: "He nibbled on the bait and graciously told them to go suck eggs. When I’m a guest in someone’s house, I make my bed."

Schwarzenegger embraced his life as an immigrant.

