EXCLUSIVE: ABC Scrambles to Launch Investigation into 'The View' and How Show Bosses Were Able to Book 102 Liberal Guests and No Conservatives — as Gabfest is Mocked as 'One-Sided Political Soapbox'
With The View on a summer hiatus, ABC execs are scrambling to figure out how the wildly left-leaning show became a platform for more than 100 liberal guests in the first half of 2025, with zero conservatives appearing with opposing viewpoints, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
"This was never meant to be a one-sided political soapbox," an ABC insider told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "But the data is clear, and now there’s pressure to fix it."
Media Research Center's NewsBusters analyzed the numbers, revealing that 102 left-wingers appeared on the daytime chat show to help echo the cohosts' progressive viewpoints. At the same time, not a single guest presented a perspective that challenged Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro. The panel's only conservative is Alyssa Farah Griffin.
"Top brass wants change, fast," an insider fished. "They’re terrified this becomes an election-year scandal."
A One-Sided 'View'
"Panicked" network execs are now poring over the show's booking process and planning to launch an investigation into how the gabfest became such a partisan soapbox.
“There’s a credibility issue,” one producer told Shuter about the lack of conservative viewpoints. "It’s not just right-wing noise. It’s a real problem."
Griffin, 36, believes she's simply “window dressing” with very little input into discussions or guests, Shuter reports.
“She’s tried to speak up, but when 102 Democrats get booked first, the message is loud and clear," the insider spilled.
"They used to be somewhat balanced," Fox News' Brian Kilmeade pointed out when discussing the shocking guest statistics. "Barbara Walters started this to get some political points of view – no script – and just get a conversation going and let us know what women talk about when they're together. Then what happened? It ends up being an angry Democratic show."
Walters retired from The View in 2014, one year before Donald Trump announced his bid for president in the 2016 race, which he won over Hillary Clinton.
Lawrence Jones added how, in the past, when conservative guests were allowed on the show, they were met with open hostility.
"They say that they have a couple of independents there, but they find a way to always agree with the Democrats. It's not that Republicans don't want to come on the show, but when you go there, you've seen plenty of times where Whoopi Goldberg will walk off the set when someone of an opposing view joins the show," he huffed.
Doomed Like Colbert?
MediaBusters found a similarly shocking number of lopsided Democrat bookings on Stephen Colbert's recently canceled The Late Show.
From 2022 to the present, Colbert hosted 176 liberal politicians or other guests compared to just nine conservatives. The study was published on July 1, 16 days before the funnyman announced that his show would end in May 2026.
While CBS called it a "purely financial decision" as the program was reportedly losing $40million annually, the Trump-hating host has insinuated that his getting the axe was politically motivated. He even called himself a "martyr" in his first show back after announcing his cancellation.
'Next To Be Pulled Off The Air'
Behar, 82, went so hard on Trump days before The View's summer hiatus that the Commander-in-Chief's spokesperson called her out publicly.
“The thing about him is he is so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not. Trim. Smart. Handsome. Happily married. And can sing Al Green’s song 'Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green," Behar snickered while comparing Trump to his predecessor, Barack Obama.
White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers fired back: “Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air."