EXCLUSIVE: ABC Scrambles to Launch Investigation into 'The View' and How Show Bosses Were Able to Book 102 Liberal Guests and No Conservatives — as Gabfest is Mocked as 'One-Sided Political Soapbox'

With The View on a summer hiatus, ABC execs are scrambling to figure out how the wildly left-leaning show became a platform for more than 100 liberal guests in the first half of 2025, with zero conservatives appearing with opposing viewpoints, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

"This was never meant to be a one-sided political soapbox," an ABC insider told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "But the data is clear, and now there’s pressure to fix it."

Media Research Center's NewsBusters analyzed the numbers, revealing that 102 left-wingers appeared on the daytime chat show to help echo the cohosts' progressive viewpoints. At the same time, not a single guest presented a perspective that challenged Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro. The panel's only conservative is Alyssa Farah Griffin.

"Top brass wants change, fast," an insider fished. "They’re terrified this becomes an election-year scandal."