Gayle King Could Get 'Fired' From 'CBS Mornings' as MAGA Supporters Rage Over $15M-a-Year Star's 'Woke' Ways After She Interviewed 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Winner
Gayle King may not be long for CBS as her "woke" guests and focus on DEI is said to be leaving her bosses fuming, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 70-year-old's future at CBS Mornings continues to be up in the air, as sources claim King is not interested in halting her polarizing coverage, despite those in the MAGA camp pushing back.
Down With Woke?
"The audience doesn’t want woke," an insider said. "It doesn’t like progressive and provocative bookings." King, who makes $15million a year, recently interviewed RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen; the Traitors star had been promoting his "gender-bending" novel Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert.
The source added: "The morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy, and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations."
While King and executive producer Shawna Thomas have continued to pump out "woke" content, the show has suffered, with ratings dropping to below 2 million, and it is stuck in last place.
King has also lost between 20 to 30 percent of her audience in the important, coveted 25- to 54-year-old demographic.
Beating CBS To The Punch?
According to reports, Thomas, who sees herself as a "major journalist who wants to do heavy reporting and provocative interviews with edgy guests," had been told to cool it on the progressive content, but just "didn't do what she was told."
The source claimed Thomas is still employed with the network due to King's support. King signed a contract extension in 2024 for between $13 and $15million, a deal that is scheduled to end in May 2026. But Skydance Media, which is set to take over decision-making for CBS, may look to cut bait with King to save some cash.
King, however, may see the writing on the wall as she may be calling it quits before she's given the boot, especially since she sees the network falling apart around her, according to another insider.
A Sinking Ship
"She didn’t sign up for this mess,” the source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "It’s over. This is not what Gayle signed up for. She’s still one of the most respected names in news, and she’s being dragged down by chaos she can’t control."
CBS News president Wendy McMahon was previously fired. Morale is also said to have been low amid the 60 Minutes legal issues involving Donald Trump. The president had sued the network in a $20billion lawsuit, claiming it deceptively edited an interview last fall with his election opponent Kamala Harris. Both sides settled at $16million.
Despite the lawsuit, the longtime news program had continued to call out the controversial politician, as host Scott Pelley slammed the 79-year-old for his efforts to target some of the biggest law firms in the country that have been critical of him with executive orders.
"Gayle doesn’t want her legacy tied to these ratings or this mess,” another at the time added. "She’s weighing her next move carefully, but don’t expect her to stay loyal to a network that can’t even get a morning show off the ground anymore."
The insider claimed the dysfunctional network has "no direction, no momentum, and no buzz. If Gayle’s smart – and she is – she’ll get."
According to another source, CBS may already be looking for King's replacement, as some of the names being discussed to fill her possibly vacant role include Natalie Morales and Jericka Duncan.