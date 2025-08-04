Gayle King Could Get 'Fired' From 'CBS Mornings' as MAGA Supporters Rage Over $15M-a-Year Star's 'Woke' Ways After She Interviewed 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Winner

"The audience doesn’t want woke," an insider said. "It doesn’t like progressive and provocative bookings." King, who makes $15million a year, recently interviewed RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen; the Traitors star had been promoting his "gender-bending" novel Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert.

The source added: "The morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy, and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations."

While King and executive producer Shawna Thomas have continued to pump out "woke" content, the show has suffered, with ratings dropping to below 2 million, and it is stuck in last place.

King has also lost between 20 to 30 percent of her audience in the important, coveted 25- to 54-year-old demographic.