Gayle King 'Ready To Exit' From CBS as She Desperately Tries to 'Save Legacy' Amid Network's Legal Nightmare and Crumbling Morale
Gayle King looks like she's nearing the end of her time on CBS, as the network's run of scandals has led to her breaking point, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 70-year-old has been with the network for 12 years, but now it seems she may be heading toward the exit door before everything completely collapses around her.
She's Had It
"She didn’t sign up for this mess,” a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. “It’s over.”
They continued: "This is not what Gayle signed up for. She’s still one of the most respected names in news, and she’s being dragged down by chaos she can’t control.”
The anchor's contract is already set to expire at the end of 2025, but her return is on the fence, especially due to the network's string of chaos, including the firing of CBS News president Wendy McMahon.
'No Direction'
Morale has also been low amid the 60 Minutes legal issues involving Donald Trump. CBS is currently fighting a $20billion lawsuit filed by the president, claiming it deceptively edited an interview last fall with his election opponent Kamala Harris.
Despite the lawsuit, the longtime news program has continued to call out Trump, as host Scott Pelley recently slammed the 78-year-old for his efforts to target some of the biggest law firms in the country that have been critical of him with executive orders.
“Gayle doesn’t want her legacy tied to these ratings or this mess,” another insider added. “She’s weighing her next move carefully, but don’t expect her to stay loyal to a network that can’t even get a morning show off the ground anymore."
The source said the network has "no direction, no momentum, and no buzz. If Gayle’s smart – and she is – she’ll get."
King's time on CBS Mornings is also struggling to stay afloat as the show, led by the broadcast journalist, Nate Burleson, 43, and Tony Dokoupil, 44, has seen its ratings get hit hard, dropping below 1.87 million – the lowest since its 2021 reboot.
Another source had noted: "It’s all falling apart. They're not just changing studios – they're changing the show. And yes, they’re considering new anchors."
The network is also said to be looking for ways to cut back costs: "It's all about saving money. But this isn't just about real estate. They're quietly reevaluating everything – talent included."
CBS has already forced its morning show crew and cast from the very expensive Times Square studio back to its former residence at CBS Broadcast Center, a move that an insider claimed left King flying off the handle.
"Gayle is livid. She sees this as a personal attack," the source said. "She only signed a one-year extension, and this was not part of the deal."
The insider, who claimed King was "blindsided" by the turn of events, added: "She made it very clear – she's not going to be shoved into some dingy little room.
"She expects the same level of comfort and prestige she had at 1515 Broadway. No exceptions."
King receives an $11million salary.