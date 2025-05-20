Gayle King 'Ready To Exit' From CBS as She Desperately Tries to 'Save Legacy' Amid Network's Legal Nightmare and Crumbling Morale

Morale has also been low amid the 60 Minutes legal issues involving Donald Trump. CBS is currently fighting a $20billion lawsuit filed by the president, claiming it deceptively edited an interview last fall with his election opponent Kamala Harris.

Despite the lawsuit, the longtime news program has continued to call out Trump, as host Scott Pelley recently slammed the 78-year-old for his efforts to target some of the biggest law firms in the country that have been critical of him with executive orders.

“Gayle doesn’t want her legacy tied to these ratings or this mess,” another insider added. “She’s weighing her next move carefully, but don’t expect her to stay loyal to a network that can’t even get a morning show off the ground anymore."

The source said the network has "no direction, no momentum, and no buzz. If Gayle’s smart – and she is – she’ll get."