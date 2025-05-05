'60 Minutes' Chaos Erupts: CBS' News Program Airs Scathing Segment About Trump — As Show's Bosses Try To Settle President's $20Billion Lawsuit Over That Kamala Harris Interview

Pelley opened the segment by admitting frankly: "It was nearly impossible to get anyone on camera for this story because of the fear now running through our system of justice.

"In recent weeks, President Trump has signed orders against several law firms — orders with the power to destroy them. That matters because lawsuits have been a check on the president's power."

He was, however, able to get comment from Marc Elias, a former Perkins Cole partner and longtime rival of Trump, who compared the president's executive orders to a mob boss intimidating people in a neighborhood.

"The fact is that these law firms are being told, 'If you don't play ball with us, maybe somethin' really bad will happen to you,'" Elias said.

Elias has previously challenged Trump in 2020, when he defeated the 78-year-old businessman's efforts to contest the election results in court.

He went on to call Trump the walking embodiment of everything that is wrong with the American political system.

"And so when Donald Trump says that I am unethical or that I am undermining his vision of America, I say, 'Boy I must be doin' something right,'" Elias said.