Gayle King Is 'Not Safe' Amid Major Shake-up On 'CBS Mornings' — Network Execs Are 'Considering New Anchors' and 'Quietly Reevaluating Everything'
With CBS execs cleaning house, even Gayle King is feeling the heat.
After over 12 years with the network, King's future at CBS Mornings is now uncertain as the show braces for a major shake-up due to severe cost cuts and a sharp decline in ratings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "It’s all falling apart. They're not just changing studios – they're changing the show.
"And yes, they’re considering new anchors."
CBS's struggling morning show, led by King, 70, Nate Burleson, 43, and Tony Dokoupil, 44, has hit rock bottom, with viewership dropping below 1.87 million – the lowest since its 2021 reboot.
In response, the network is scrapping its costly Times Square studio and relocating the show to a more cramped and outdated space at the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th Street.
A source explained: "It's all about saving money. But this isn't just about real estate. They're quietly reevaluating everything – talent included."
CBS is allegedly already eyeing new faces behind the scenes, with everything on the table — from daytime crossovers to outside hires — as the network gears up for a significant overhaul.
And while the TV star once seemed untouchable, King's reign may finally be in jeopardy.
A CBS insider said: "She's expensive, and her contract is up soon. It's a business. And if they think someone younger, cheaper, and more viral can bring viewers back – they’ll make the call."
As the network faces a critical switch, insiders also say CEO Wendy McMahon's job could be on the line as Paramount Global works to cut $500million in costs ahead of a possible merger with Skydance Media.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the FCC has been reviewing a request from Skydance to purchase, "strengthen and revitalize" CBS.
As the deal nears its spring closing, insiders predict new owners David and Larry Ellison will completely reinvent the scene.
CBS has been grappling with challenges in recent years, including the controversial hiring and firing of anchors like Jeff Glor and Norah O'Donnell, the latter of whom took a significant pay cut due to the network's financial woes.
Around the same time, King continued to fall in morning newscast ratings behind Good Morning America and Today.
Last month, the anchor – who receives an $11million salary – was reportedly "furious" over the network's decision to downgrade her CBS Mornings show's studio after she signed a one-year extension.
Insiders said: "Gayle is livid. She sees this as a personal attack.
"She only signed a one-year extension, and this was not part of the deal."
The insider further claimed the move "blindsided" King, who has allegedly requested that her dressing room at West 57th Street be renovated to match the accommodations she had at the Times Square location.
They said: "She made it very clear—she's not going to be shoved into some dingy little room.
"She expects the same level of comfort and prestige she had at 1515 Broadway. No exceptions."
Should King's demands not be met, sources at the time claimed she'd be willing to leave the network on her own.
A second source explained: "This is the final insult. Gayle is done putting up with this. She's got Oprah in her corner, she has options, and she's not afraid to use them."
Regardless, it looks like there won't be many more space trips for King anytime soon.