Gayle King Is 'Done': CBS Host 'Livid' Over Network's Major Shake-Up And 'Sees This As a Personal Attack' — 'This Is The Final Insult'
Gayle King is said to be "furious" over her network's decision to downgrade her CBS Mornings show's studio after she signed a one-year extension, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders claimed the news host has viewed the abrupt move as a "personal attack" and a "final insult" from CBS.
CBS Mornings has been punted from its glitzy, multimillion dollar Times Square studio and back to its former home at the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th Street.
According to reporter Rob Shuter, sources familiar with the situation claimed King, 70, is "livid" over the move.
Insiders said: "Gayle is livid. She sees this as a personal attack.
"She only signed a one-year extension, and this was not part of the deal."
The insider further claimed the move "blindsided" King, who has allegedly requested that her dressing room at West 57th Street be renovated to match the accommodations she had at the Times Square location.
They said: "She made it very clear—she's not going to be shoved into some dingy little room.
"She expects the same level of comfort and prestige she had at 1515 Broadway. No exceptions."
Should King's demands not be met, sources claimed she's willing to leave the network.
A second source explained: "This is the final insult. Gayle is done putting up with this.
"She's got Oprah in her corner, she has options, and she's not afraid to use them."
Wendy McMahon, CBS News CEO, was said to be behind the move in an effort to cut $500 million ahead of a potential merger with Skydance Media.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the FCC has been reviewing a request from Skydance to purchase, "strengthen and revitalize" CBS.
Sources claimed that could mean sweeping changes in the news division.
An insider exclusively told us: "The place has been in freefall for years, and if the sale goes through, there's no way the new owners will settle for status quo."
The $28 billion deal to buy CBS's parent company, Paramount, from the Redstone family is due to close in the spring, and sources said Skydance CEO David Ellison and his father – Oracle founder Larry Ellison – are set to "blow the place up."
In recent years, CBS has seen several humiliating shake-ups.
Jeff Glor was tapped to host CBS Evening News in 2017 but was soon replaced by the equally unpopular Norah O'Donnell, who inked an $8million deal for the gig.
But O'Donnell was forced to take a $4million pay cut from the cash-strapped network.
Around the same time, King, who receives an $11million salary, continued to fall in morning newscast ratings behind Good Morning America and Today.
A source said of the network: "Morale is at the bottom.
"Everybody knows their jobs are on the line. If this purchase goes through and there's no reason it shouldn't – there's going to be a massive fire sale in the news division."