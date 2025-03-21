Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Gayle King

Gayle King Is 'Done': CBS Host 'Livid' Over Network's Major Shake-Up And 'Sees This As a Personal Attack' — 'This Is The Final Insult'

Photo of Gayle King
Source: By: MEGA

Gayle King is reportedly not happy with her new studio digs.

Profile Image

March 21 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Gayle King is said to be "furious" over her network's decision to downgrade her CBS Mornings show's studio after she signed a one-year extension, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders claimed the news host has viewed the abrupt move as a "personal attack" and a "final insult" from CBS.

Article continues below advertisement
oprah winfrey gayle king deny romantic relationship rumors
Source: By: MEGA

King's show has been moved from it's Times Square location to its old home at West 57th Street.

Article continues below advertisement

CBS Mornings has been punted from its glitzy, multimillion dollar Times Square studio and back to its former home at the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th Street.

According to reporter Rob Shuter, sources familiar with the situation claimed King, 70, is "livid" over the move.

Insiders said: "Gayle is livid. She sees this as a personal attack.

"She only signed a one-year extension, and this was not part of the deal."

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner shuts down gayle king interview yellowstone departure
Source: MEGA

Insiders claim the studio move 'blindsided' King.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider further claimed the move "blindsided" King, who has allegedly requested that her dressing room at West 57th Street be renovated to match the accommodations she had at the Times Square location.

They said: "She made it very clear—she's not going to be shoved into some dingy little room.

"She expects the same level of comfort and prestige she had at 1515 Broadway. No exceptions."

Article continues below advertisement
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.
Source: MEGA

Sources said King isn't afraid to use her connections if she leaves CBS.

Article continues below advertisement

Should King's demands not be met, sources claimed she's willing to leave the network.

A second source explained: "This is the final insult. Gayle is done putting up with this.

"She's got Oprah in her corner, she has options, and she's not afraid to use them."

Wendy McMahon, CBS News CEO, was said to be behind the move in an effort to cut $500 million ahead of a potential merger with Skydance Media.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner shuts down gayle king interview yellowstone departure
Source: MEGA

The move is said to be apart of an effort to slash $500million in costs.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

'Shamed' Talk Show Host Ellen DeGeneres Continues to Cut Ties with the U.S by Selling Another Property to Fund New Life in English Countryside

stus image templates

Kim Kardashian 'Taking Action' Against 'Nazi' Rapper Kanye West to Remove Any Power He Has With Their Four Kids — As His 'Horrific' Behavior Continues

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, the FCC has been reviewing a request from Skydance to purchase, "strengthen and revitalize" CBS.

Sources claimed that could mean sweeping changes in the news division.

An insider exclusively told us: "The place has been in freefall for years, and if the sale goes through, there's no way the new owners will settle for status quo."

The $28 billion deal to buy CBS's parent company, Paramount, from the Redstone family is due to close in the spring, and sources said Skydance CEO David Ellison and his father – Oracle founder Larry Ellison – are set to "blow the place up."

In recent years, CBS has seen several humiliating shake-ups.

Jeff Glor was tapped to host CBS Evening News in 2017 but was soon replaced by the equally unpopular Norah O'Donnell, who inked an $8million deal for the gig.

But O'Donnell was forced to take a $4million pay cut from the cash-strapped network.

Around the same time, King, who receives an $11million salary, continued to fall in morning newscast ratings behind Good Morning America and Today.

A source said of the network: "Morale is at the bottom.

"Everybody knows their jobs are on the line. If this purchase goes through and there's no reason it shouldn't – there's going to be a massive fire sale in the news division."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.