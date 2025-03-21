Gayle King Is 'Done': CBS Host 'Livid' Over Network's Major Shake-Up And 'Sees This As a Personal Attack' — 'This Is The Final Insult'

CBS Mornings has been punted from its glitzy, multimillion dollar Times Square studio and back to its former home at the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th Street.

According to reporter Rob Shuter, sources familiar with the situation claimed King, 70, is "livid" over the move.

Insiders said: "Gayle is livid. She sees this as a personal attack.

"She only signed a one-year extension, and this was not part of the deal."